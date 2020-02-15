No. 16 Texas A&M travels to No. 25 Tennessee

The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s basketball team will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee for a ranked matchup against No. 25 Tennessee on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.

The Aggies (19-5, 7-4 SEC) are coming off of a 74-53 victory over Vanderbilt. N’Dea Jones extended her double-double streak to 12 games against the Commodores, turning in a 17 and 12 performance. Chennedy Carter returned to the hardwood on Thursday after missing the past seven games due to injury. Carter led all scorers with 18 points off the bench, while playing in just 22 minutes.

The Lady Volunteers (17-7, 7-4 SEC) are entering Sunday’s game on a three-game losing streak. Tennessee is in a four-way tie with Texas A&M, Arkansas and Kentucky for the fourth spot in the league standings.

About the Matchup

• Sunday’s game marks the 14th meeting between the Aggies and Lady Volunteers, with Tennessee leading the series 8-5.

• Texas A&M and Tennessee are two of the top three scoring defenses in the league, allowing 57. 3 and 58.0 points per game, respectively.

• The Aggies defeated the Lady Vols in 2019, 79-62, behind a 29-point outing from Kayla Wells and another 28 from Chennedy Carter.

• Last year’s meeting was the first time the Aggies beat Tennessee by double-digits in series history.

• The Aggies have won three of the last four meetings between the two squads.

Quick Hits

• Junior forward N’dea Jones was named a top 10 finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, and is the only player in the SEC to record a double-double in every league game this year.

• Jones recorded her career-best 12th straight double-double with 17 and 12 versus Vanderbilt ... She is averaging 16.1 points and 12.5 boards in SEC play.

• Jones’ 14 double-doubles on the season rank second in the SEC and are tied for ninth in the nation ... She has upped her career total to 24, which ties her for second on A&M’s all-time list.

• Jones ranks second in the SEC and eighth in the country, averaging 11.2 rebounds per game, while leading the league on the defensive boards (7.7/g).

• Jones has dominated the boards, ranking second in the SEC and eighth in the country with 11.2 rebounds per game, while sitting fifth nationally in total rebounds (268).

• Earlier this week, junior guard Chennedy Carter was recognized as an Ann Meyers Drysdale Top 10 Finalist and to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Top 30 list ... She leads the team averaging 21.6 points per game.

• Carter returned to play after missing seven games due to injury, and led all scorers with 18 points in just 22 minutes against Vanderbilt, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 56 games.

• Junior guard Kayla Wells has strung together eight straight games scoring in double figures, after posting 12 points versus Vanderbilt.

• With a victory on Sunday at Tennessee, head coach Gary Blair will secure his 15th consecutive 20-win season and 29th overall.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Thursday’s game will air on ESPN2 with Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod calling the action.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 83.7 FM. Describing the action will be Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Tap Bentz (analyst).