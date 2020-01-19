No. 18 Aggies Pick Up a Pair of Wins Over Houston and Sam Houston State

The No. 18 Texas A&M women’s tennis team opened the 2020 home slate at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, claiming a 6-1 victory over Houston, followed by a 5-2 win against Sam Houston State. With the pair of wins, the Aggies climb to 3-0 on the season. Houston and Sam Houston State each fall to 0-1 after their respective losses.

The Aggies started the day with three strong performances in doubles action against Houston. No. 47 Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith defeated Sophie Gerits and Phonexay Chitdara of Houston, 6-3, followed by No. 20 Lucia Quiterio and Jessica Anzo clinching the doubles point with a 6-2 win over Mimi Kendall-Woseley and Elena Tairyan. Dorthea Faa-Hviding and Katya Townsend also earned a win for A&M, besting Azul Pedemonti and Stephanie Belovukovic, 6-3.

In singles competition, A&M won five-of-six first sets against the Cougars. The Maroon & White increased their lead to 2-0 with No. 95 Makarova defeating Pedemonti 6-1, 6-2. No. 114 Faa-Hviding posted a 6-0, 6-2 result against Belovukovic, giving the Aggies a commanding 3-0 lead. Riley McQuaid earned the match-sealing point against UH, defeating Tairyan 6-1, 6-1. Townsend and Goldsmith earned the fifth and sixth points, respectively, for Texas A&M.

The second match of the day against Sam Houston State began with dominating doubles play. No. 20 Anzo and Quiterio earned their second doubles victory on the afternoon, posting a 6-1 win against Petra Kaszas and Constandena Nicolaou. McQuaid and Renee McBryde toppled the Bearcat duo of Roos Gerritsen and Emma Goedkoop, earning a 6-1 victory and clinching the doubles point for A&M. No. 47 Goldsmith and Makarova held a 5-2 advantage over Sahaja Yamalapalli and Karla De La Luz Montalvo, but the match was left unfinished after the doubles point was awarded.

The Aggies took their momentum from the doubles competition into singles play, quickly earning the first three singles points. Goldsmith defeated De La Luz Montalvo, 6-1, 6-2, followed by No. 95 Makarova’s 6-3, 6-1 result against Isidora Zivkovic. With a 3-0 lead in hand, No. 114 Faa-Hviding sealed the match for the Aggies, posting a dominant 6-0, 6-1 result against Lusine Chobanyan. The Maroon & White earned their fifth and final point after McBryde’s 6-2, 0-6, 6-3 decision against Goedkoop.

Texas A&M has won each of the last three meetings against both Sam Houston State and Houston.

UP NEXT

The No. 18 Aggies travel to Tallahassee, Florida to take on the No.23 Miami Hurricanes during ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On earning the first two home wins of the season…

“Overall it was a very successful day for the Aggies. Some of the things we challenged the team with after the first match was to sharpen it up a bit in the doubles. We cleaned up our net play, and our volleys were a little bit better. Really superb doubles from all three lines. Coaching the number one doubles; it was some of the best tennis I’ve ever seen played. The doubles were very good. We tried a couple of different teams at the third doubles position and had some success with those two lines. I thought the encouraging thing was that we focused in on every single point. At the end of the day, the only three matches we lost were in super tiebreakers. We’ll be better because of it.”

On the team’s strong play in today’s matches…

“I think that Jayci [Goldsmith] and Tatiana [Makarova] had very decisive days today. They really took care of business in the singles and the doubles. Dorthea [Faa-Hviding] also played two very decisive matches. She only lost two or three games in her two singles matches. So, there were some very dominating performances by several of our players. On the other hand, a few of our other players got some really tough matches in. It’s good to be challenged. So, overall, it was a very good day for us.”

Match Results

No. 18 Texas A&M 6, Houston 1

Singles Competition

1. Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Mimi Kendall-Woseley (UH) 6-4, 7-5

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Sophie Gerits (UH) 6-3, 7-5

3. #95 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Azul Pedemonti (UH) 6-1, 6-2

4. Phonexay Chitdara (UH) def. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (7)

5. #114 Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Stephanie Belovukovic (UH) 6-0, 6-2

6. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Elena Tairyan (UH) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles Competition

1. #47 Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Sophie Gerits/Phonexay Chitdara (UH) 6-3

2. #20 Lucia Quiterio/Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Mimi Kendall-Woseley/Elena Tairyan (UH) 6-2

3. Dorthea Faa-Hviding/Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Azul Pedemonti/Stephanie Belovukovic (UH) 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (3,5,6,1,2,4)

No. 18 Texas A&M 5, Sam Houston State 2

Singles Competition

1. Sahaja Yamalapalli (SHSU) def. Katya Townsend (TAMU) 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (5)

2. #95 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Isidora Zivkovic (SHSU) 6-3, 6-1

3. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Karla De La Luz Montalvo (SHSU) 6-1, 6-2

4. #114 Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Lusine Chobanyan (SHSU) 6-0, 6-1

5. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Constandena Nicolaou (SHSU) 6-2, 0-6, 6-3

6. Emma Goedkoop (SHSU) def. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (7)

Doubles Competition

1. #20 Lucia Quiterio/Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Petra Kaszas/Constandena Nicolaou (SHSU) 6-1

2. #47 Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) vs. Sahaja Yamalapalli/Karla De La Luz Montalvo 5-2, unfinished

3. Renee McBryde/Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Roos Gerritsen/Emma Goedkoop (SHSU) 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (3,2,4,5,6,1)

Match Notes

With victories over Houston and Sam Houston State, the Aggies improve to 3-0 on the season.

Texas A&M starts the season with a 3-0 record for the fifth consecutive year.

The Aggies earned the No. 18 rank in the first ITA team poll of 2020.

With the loss, Houston falls to 0-1 on the season.

After the loss, Sam Houston State falls to 0-1 on the year.