No. 18 Aggies Rattle Off Four Straight Points to Defeat No. 23 Hurricanes at ITA Kickoff Weekend

No. 18 Texas A&M women’s tennis picked up four straight singles points to defeat No. 23 Miami, 4-2, at the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center. The Aggies improved to 4-0 this season and will face No. 14 Florida State on Sunday at 1 p.m. for a spot in the ITA Indoor Team Championships, the Hurricanes fell to 0-1 on the year.

“That was a great comeback and a great team win,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “Historically, Miami has been one of the best programs in the nation for the last 15-20 years. Anytime you beat Miami you know that you have done well. We really dug ourselves a hole in the doubles and unfortunately let it carry over into the early stages of all six singles matches. However, our group always plays with so much, fight, character and determination that we worked ourselves back into the match. When it was all said and done, we outplayed Miami when it came down to it.”

The Aggies fell behind 2-0 after the Hurricanes claimed the doubles point and a win on court one. No. 94 Tatiana Makarova, an A&M junior, posted a 6-3, 6-0 win on court three over Florencia Urrutia followed by No. 114 Dorthea Faa-Hviding’s victory on court four over Miami’s Selma Cadar, ranked No. 69, to even the team score at two-all.

A&M Jayci Goldsmith secured a 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 win on court two over Daevonia Achong to give the Aggies their first lead of the day at 3-2. Moments later, A&M sophomore Lucia Quiterio punched A&M’s ticket to the final with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 win on court five over Maya Tahan.

“We now have a great opportunity to play Florida state tomorrow with the opportunity to advance to the National indoors,” Weaver added.

Winners from each of the 15 four-team ITA Kickoff Weekend regionals advance to the 2020 Oracle ITA Division I National Women’s Team Indoor Championship to be held at the XS Tennis Village in Chicago, Ill.

Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M vs Miami

1/25/2020 at Florida State University

(Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center)

#18 Texas A&M 4, #23 Miami 2

Singles competition

1. #3 E. Perez-Somarriba (UM) def. Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-0, 6-0

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Daevenia Achong (UM) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1

3. #94 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Florencia Urrutia (UM) 6-3, 6-0

4. #114 Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. #69 Selma Cadar (UM) 6-4, 6-0

5. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Maya Tahan (UM) 6-4, 5-7, 6-3

6. Yuna Ito (UM) vs. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-3, 2-6, 6-6 (1-4), unfinished

Doubles competition

1. #47 Jayci Goldsmith/Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Daevenia Achong/E. Perez-Somarriba (UM) 6-2

2. Selma Cadar/Maya Tahan (UM) def. #20 Lucia Quiterio/Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-4

3. Yuna Ito/Florencia Urrutia (UM) def. Renee McBryde/Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 7-6 (7-5)

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 4-0; National ranking #18

Miami 0-1; National ranking #23

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (1,3,4,2,5)