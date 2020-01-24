No. 18 Aggies set to take on No. 23 Hurricanes at ITA Kickoff Weekend

No. 18 Texas A&M women’s tennis hits the road for a top-25 matchup against No. 23 Miami (FL). First serve from the Scott Speicher Tennis Center is set for 1 p.m. (CT) on Saturday.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for our team to get some tough matches in against elite competition,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “It’s a great chance for us to show what we’ve been working on in practice over the last week. Playing during ITA Kickoff Weekend is something that every program aspires to do, and we’re looking forward to competing against some of the best in the country.”

Winners from each of the four-team ITA Kickoff Weekend regionals advance to the 2020 Oracle ITA Division I National Women’s Team Indoor Championship to be held at the XS Tennis Village in Chicago, Ill. The winner of Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) will go on to face the winner of Florida State vs. UC Santa Barbara. The regional final is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. (CT) while the consolation match is scheduled for 10 a.m. (CT).

The Aggies (3-0) head into their first ranked matchup of the season following a pair of home victories against Houston (0-1) and Sam Houston State (0-1) in College Station. A&M won all three doubles matches against Houston and followed their early success with five singles victories. Riley McQuaid secured the victory against the Cougars, joining four other Aggies with straight-set victories in the first match of the day.

Following the 6-1 win over Houston, the Maroon & White took an early lead against Sam Houston State with a pair of doubles victories. Three Aggies earned straight-set singles wins against the Bearcats, while Jessica Anzo registered her second singles win of the year with a 6-2, 0-6, 6-3 triumph over Constandena Nicolaou.

The No. 20 ranked doubles duo of Jessica Anzo and Lucia Quiterio secured two wins on the afternoon, while No. 95 Tatiana Makarova and No. 114 Dorthea Faa-Hviding each secured a pair of straight-set singles victories.

