No. 18 Texas A&M Fall to No. 14 Florida State

No. 18 Texas A&M women’s tennis (4-1) fell 4-0 to No. 14 Florida State (4-0), at the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center on Sunday.

The Seminoles captured the doubles point with wins on courts one and three. Emmanuelle Salas and Sasha Hill topped A&M’s Riley McQuaid and Renee McBryde, 6-3, then the point was clinched as Petra Hule and Victoria Allen bested No. 47 Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova, 7-5.

Florida State picked up wins on courts one, four and two to secure the team victory. Salas topped A&M’s Katya Townsend 6-1, 6-3 on court one, then Hill bested No. 114 Dorthea Faa-Hviding 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 on court four and Hule clinched the win with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 win on court two over A&M Goldsmith.

The Aggies return to action Friday, January 31 with a double header against Stetson and Georgia Southern in Orlando, Florida. The Aggie will remain in the Sunshine State for a Sunday showdown against UCF.

Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M vs Florida State University

Jan 26, 2020 at Florida State University

(Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center)

#14 Florida State University 4, #18 Texas A&M 0

Singles competition

1. Emmanuelle Salas (FS) def. Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-1, 6-3

2. Petra Hule (FS) def. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 7-5, 1-6, 6-4

3. Nandini Das (FS) vs. #94 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 4-6, 6-5, unfinished

4. Sasha Hill (FS) def. #114 Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 2-6, 6-1, 6-0

5. Victoria Allen (FS) vs. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 6-2, 4-6, 1-5, unfinished

6. Andrea Garcia (FS) vs. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-3, 3-6, 2-2, unfinished

Doubles competition

1. Petra Hule/Victoria Allen (FS) def. #47 Jayci Goldsmith/Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 7-5

2. Nandini Das/Andrea Garcia (FS) vs. #20 Jessica Anzo/Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 5-5, unfinished

3. Emmanuelle Salas/Sasha Hill (FS) def. Riley McQuaid/Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-3

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 4-1; National ranking #18

Florida State University 4-0; National ranking #14

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (1,4,2)