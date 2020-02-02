No. 18 Texas A&M Falls at No. 15 UCF

No. 18 Texas A&M women’s tennis (6-2) dropped a tight 5-2 result to No. 15 UCF (3-2) Sunday at the USTA National Campus.

The Aggies dropped the doubles point to open competition against the Knights, the home team secured the point with wins on courts one and two. Evgeniya Levashova and Domenika Turkovic topped A&M’s Lucia Quiterio and Jessica Anzo, 6-2, on court two followed by the clincher by Rebeka Stolmar and Marie Mattel on court one over A&M’s Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith, 6-3, on court one.

A&M attempted to work back into the match nearly pulling even at a couple occasions, but were unable to overcome the early lead by UCF. No. 40 Zeleva posted the second point of the match with a 6-2, 6-2 win over A&M’s Katya Townsend on court one.

A&M’s Dorthea Faa-Hviding, ranked No. 114, put the first win on the board for the Aggies, winning 6-1, 6-1 on court four over UCF’s Nadja Bay Christians. The Knights struck back with a 7-5, 6-3 win on court by Sara Culbertson over A&M’s Anzo to take a 3-1 advantage.

No. 94 Makarova picked up the Aggies second and final victory of the day, defeating No. 54 Mattel 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on court three. Leading 3-2, UCF earned the final two points of the day as Turkovic outlasted A&M’s Quiterio on court five then Levashova ousted A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith on court two.

The Aggies return to College Station for a Valentine’s Day matchup against Illinois and McNeese at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

Tennis Match Results

Stetson vs Texas A&M

Feb 02, 2020 at Orlando, Fla.

(USTA National Campus)

#15 UCF 5, #18 Texas A&M 2

Singles competition

1. #40 Valeriya Zeleva (UCF) def. Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2

2. Evgeniya Levashova (UCF) def. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 5-7, 7-5, 6-4

3. #94 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. #54 Marie Mattel (UCF) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

4. #114 Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Nadja Bay Christians (UCF) 6-1, 6-1

5. Domenika Turkovic (UCF) def. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 6-1, 3-6, 7-5

6. Sara Culbertson (UCF) def. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 7-5, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. #3 Rebeka Stolmar/Marie Mattel (UCF) def. #47 Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-3

2. Domenika Turkovic/Evgeniya Levashova (UCF) def. #20 Lucia Quiterio/Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-2

3. Nadja Bay Christians/Valeriya Zeleva (UCF) vs. Dorthea Faa-Hviding/Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 5-3, unfinished

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 6-2; National ranking #18

UCF 3-2; National ranking #15

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (1,4,6,3,5,2)