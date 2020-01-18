No. 18 Texas A&M Opens 2020 Home Slate with Sunday Double-Header

No. 18 Texas A&M women’s tennis is set to open the 2020 home slate with a double-header against the University of Houston at 12 p.m. followed by Sam Houston State at 4:30 p.m. at the George. P Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday.

“We are looking forward to our home opener tomorrow against a couple good teams from within the state,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “Double headers are a great opportunity for our group to get in the necessary competition to get us match tough, sooner rather than later. All eight student-athletes on our roster will have the opportunity to play in both singles and doubles tomorrow and we will no doubt benefit us all and help us and challenge us to get better every day. We have had so many good practices, but at the end of the day getting the dual match competition is what it is all about to get us headed in the right direction”

The Aggies (1-0) enter Sunday’s action following a 7-0 sweep against the Arizona Wildcats in Newport Beach, Calif. A&M won two-of-the-three doubles matches to earn the first point of the day and followed that performance with stellar singles action. Out of the six singles matches played, the Maroon & White dropped only one set with Lucia Quiterio clinching the fourth point for the Aggies.

