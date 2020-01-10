No. 18 Texas A&M opens season against Arizona in California

No. 18 Texas A&M women’s tennis is set to open the 2020 season against Arizona at the Pallisades Tennis Club on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. (CT).

"The season is here and there is definitely a lot of excitement in the air," head coach Mark Weaver said. "Coach [Jordan] Szabo and I are delighted with how are practices haven gone since we started back and now it’s time to compete. We have a very solid, very deep team this year and we will have a lot of options as far as how the lineup goes this year. We have eight student-athletes that are all playing at a very high level and we are ready to get the season rolling tomorrow against the University of Arizona."

The Aggies are opening the dual season on the West Coast for the second-straight season at the Palisades Tennis Club. Texas A&M travelled to California earlier this week to train in advance of Saturday’s match in Newport Beach. Billy McQuaid, father of Texas A&M junior Riley McQuaid, is on staff at the club that will host Saturday's matches.

The Maroon & White return to dual match play coming off a 24-8 season a year ago after advancing to the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 after defeating No 9 Texas in Austin. The Maroon & White have advanced to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last 20 seasons and 25 times in program history. Additionally, A&M has reached the Round of 16 in five of the past seven seasons.

A&M returns the entire lineup from last season’s team and add redshirt freshman Jessica Anzo to the dual match roster after she sat out last season due to injury. In the fall, A&M posted a 52-27 tournament singles record while going 24-9 in doubles action. Juniors Tatiana Makarova and Dorthea Faa-Hviding highlighted the fall slate as the pair are ranked No. 94 and No. 114, respectively. In doubles, Anzo and sophomore Lucia Quiterio are ranked No. 20 while sophomore Jayci Goldsmith and Makarova are ranked 47th.

Texas A&M is 1-3 all-time against Arizona, having won the most recent match-up in 2013 to advance to the ITA National Indoor Championships.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M women's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M women's tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieWTEN.