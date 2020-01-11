No. 18 Texas A&M sweeps Arizona to open season

No. 18 Texas A&M women’s tennis opened the 2020 season with a 7-0 victory against Arizona at the Pallisades Tennis Club on Saturday.

"We had a very impressive start to the season today against a high quality opponent," head coach Mark Weaver said. "We were in a real dogfight from the start, at the start of the singles I was looking around for a while trying to figure out where we were going to get four wins. Arizona came out ready to play on every court and made us all raise our games. At the end of the day, we beat a very solid Pac-12 team 7-0 while only dropping one set."

A&M opened the day with a strong performance in doubles, winning on the top two courts to secure the match’s first point. No. 20 Lucia Quiterio and Jessica Anzo topped Gitte Heynemans and Khim Iglupas, 6-0, followed by No. 47 Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith’s 6-4 win over Kirsten Prelle and Kayla Wilkins.

The Aggies claimed five-of-six first sets in singles competition to maintain momentum in the match. A&M’s Goldsmith posted a 6-4, 6-3 result on court two over Prelle to move the Aggies ahead 2-0. A few minutes later, Riley McQuaid, an A&M junior, completed a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Wilkins on court five to increase the lead to 3-0 for A&M.

Quiterio provided the fourth point on the day for the Aggies, winning 6-4, 6-1 on court three against Abby Amos of Arizona. Anzo, an A&M redshirt freshman, picked up the first dual match victory of her collegiate career, 7-5, 6-2 over Heynemans.

A&M’s Townsend prevailed in a pair of tiebreaker over Talya Zandberg to push the A&M advantage to 6-0. The final point of the day was won by Dorthea Faa-Hviding, an A&M junior on court four in a third-set super tiebreaker over Iglupas.

Texas A&M improved to 2-3 all-time against Arizona, winning the last two matchups between the schools.

The Aggies opened the dual season on the West Coast for the second-straight season at the Palisades Tennis Club. Texas A&M travelled to California earlier this week to train in advance of Saturday’s match in Newport Beach. Billy McQuaid, father of Texas A&M junior Riley McQuaid, is on staff at the club that hosted Saturday's matches.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M women's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M women's tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieWTEN.

Tennis Match Results

Arizona vs Texas A&M

1/11/2020 at Newport Beach, Calif.

(Pallisades Tennis Club)

#18 Texas A&M 7, Arizona 0

Singles competition

1. Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Talya Zandberg (ZONA) 7-6, 7-6

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Kirsten Prelle (ZONA) 6-4, 6-3

3. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Abby Amos (ZONA) 6-4, 6-1

4. #114 Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Khim Iglupas (ZONA) 6-7, 6-4, 1-0(5)

5. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Kayla Wilkins (ZONA) 6-3, 6-3

6. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Gitte Heynemans (ZONA) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. #47 Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Kirsten Prelle/Kayla Wilkins (ZONA) 6-4

2. #20 Lucia Quiterio/Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Gitte Heynemans/Khim Iglupas (ZONA) 6-0

3. Abby Amos/Talya Zandberg (ZONA) def. Katya Townsend/Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-2

Match Notes:

Arizona 0-1

Texas A&M 1-0; National ranking #18

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (2,5,3,6,1,4)