No. 18 Texas A&M sweeps Stetson and Georgia Southern in Orlando

No. 18 Texas A&M women’s tennis earned a pair of shutout victories Friday, as the Aggies (6-1) swept Stetson (1-1) and Georgia Southern (1-1) at the USTA National Campus.

“Overall it was a good day for the Aggies,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “Double headers are always tough and the rain delays really made for a challenging day. I believe we came off the court three times and every time we went back out we came back better and stronger. This was a great way to bounce back from the Florida State match and this will definitely help set us up for a great opportunity with UCF on Sunday having gotten two matches in here at the prestigious USTA tennis center.”

In addition to the doubles point against Stetson, A&M picked up wins by Jayci Goldsmith, No. 94 Tatiana Makarova and Lucia Quiterio to secure the 4-0 victory. Against Georgia Southern, A&M’s Renee McBryde, Jessica Anzo, No. 114 Dorthea Faa-Hviding, Makarova, Riley McQuaid and Katya Townsend earned straight set wins followed by the doubles point to make the final score 7-0. All eight Aggies earned a win on the day, as Makarova was the lone student-athlete to secure a pair of singles wins.

In doubles action, A&M’s No. 47 Goldsmith and Makarova along with McQuaid and Faa-Hviding went 2-0 on the day.

The Aggies remain in Florida for a ranked showdown against No. 15 UCF on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the USTA National Campus.

