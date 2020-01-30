No. 18 Texas A&M to take on Stetson and Georgia Southern in Friday Double-Header

No. 18 Texas A&M women’s tennis continues its road trip through the Sunshine State on Friday, as the Aggies (4-1) take on the Stetson Hatters (1-0) at 10 a.m. (CT) followed by a 3 p.m. (CT) match against the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0). Both matches are hosted at the UTSA National Campus in Orlando.

“After a solid performance last weekend, we’re looking forward to getting back on the court,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “We have an excellent opportunity to take on a pair of strong opponents on Friday. Since the start of dual-match play, we’ve played pretty consistent tennis, so that’s something that we will look to continue against Stetson and Georgia Southern.”

Following the team’s first ranked win of the season against No. 23 Miami (FL), the Aggies look to continue their success against the Hatters and Eagles. Starting the match down 0-2 against the Hurricanes, Texas A&M rallied against the Hurricanes to win four straight singles matches, sealing the win for the Maroon & White. Lucia Quiterio earned the clinch victory at the No. 5 line, posting a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 result against Maya Tahan. The Aggies suffered their first setback to the No. 14 Florida State Seminoles last Sunday.

The No. 47 ranked doubles duo of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova went 1-1 on the weekend, while the No. 20 ranked team of Jessica Anzo and Lucia Quiterio dropped their first match of the season. In singles, No. 94 Makarova earned a straight-set victory over Florencia Urrutia of Miami. No. 114 Dorthea Faa-Hviding earned the first dual match ranked win of her career, ousting No. 69 Selma Cadar of Miami, also in straight-sets.

Friday’s double-header will be the Aggies first meeting with both the Hatters and Eagles.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M women's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M women's tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.