No. 19 A&M Women's Swimming & Diving stumbles at No. 8 Georgia

The No. 19 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team finished out the weekend against No. 8 Georgia, falling on the road 169-131 Saturday at the Gabrielsen Natatorium. The meet consisted of multiple close races and top three finishes for A&M, but the Aggies were unable to come out on top.

Diving was the star of the meet, with Charlye Campbell taking home the gold in both 1-Meter (298.05) and 3-Meter (328.28). The women swept the 1-Meter, with Alyssa Clairmont securing second (275.40) followed by Haley Allen in third (274.73).

The Maroon & White started out strong, securing first in the 200 Medley Relay by Raena Eldridge, Anna Belousova, Emma Carlton and Golf Sapianchai (1:40.08). Joy Field finished third in the 1000 Free (10:04.25), while Katie Portz earned third in the 200 Free (1:49.87). The Aggies earned a 1-2 finish in the 100 Back, as Carlton took home the gold (54.53) and Sara Metzsch claimed second (55.68). Belousova recorded multiple top-three finishes, as she took first in the 200 Breast by .16 of a second (2:12.05) and secured third in the 100 Breast (1:00.95). Taylor Pike (1:57.80) and Jing Wen Quah (1:57.90) earned the second and third spot in the 200 Fly, respectively.

Eldridge claimed two second-place spots, the 50 Free (23.14) and the 100 Free (50.49). Metzsch also secured her second top-three time of the meet in the 200 Back (2:01.31). In the 500 Free, Karling Hemstreet finished third (4:57.09), while Carlton took home her third top-three placement of the meet in the 100 Fly, earning second (54.26). The 200 IM resulted in Quah clinching second (2:00.21) with Caroline Theil close behind in third (2:00.52).

The Aggies travel to LSU next weekend for a dual meet on Saturday, January 18th. Events start at 11 a.m. Follow on Twitter for updates, @aggieswimdive.

Post Meet Quotes

Head Coach Steve Bultman

On the women's overall performance…

"It was good, we had some good racing, very close races. The problem was we lost most of those close races. It wasn't like they didn't swim well, we just need to clean up some of the little things to make it the difference from a tenth or two here or there."

Head Diving Coach Jay Lerew

On the women's stellar performance on the diving board…

"Things went terrific today… Charlye [Campbell] looked pretty good, she was solid. Then on 1-Meter, I thought they did a great job, 1-2-3, and I was real proud of that."

Junior Diver Charlye Campbell

On securing two first-place finishes…

"I was really proud of my performance today, I thought all three of us girls did really well, the boys did really well. Personally, this was a rough couple days we just finished a dual meet at SMU and now Georgia so to pull out two first-place finishes was awesome."