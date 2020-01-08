No. 19 Aggie Swimming & Diving opens spring season at SMU, No. 8 Georgia

The No. 19 Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team opens up the spring season by traveling to Dallas and later Athens, Georgia for a packed weekend of competition. The Aggies start the weekend with a dual meet against SMU before meeting the men's team at Georgia for the first conference meet of the year.

The Maroon & White finished out the Art Adamson Invite in second with 1098.5 points, right behind Stanford which earned 1309 points. The Aggies earned nine total NCAA-B cut times from the weekend, including Raena Eldridge in the 100 Free (49.08), Taylor Pike in the in 200 Fly (1:54.81) and Joy Field in the 1650 Free (16:07.44). Karling Hemstreet (4:43.55) and Field 4:45.90) earned their NCAA B-cut times in the 500 Free.

The women also clinched multiple Olympic Trial cut time finishes. In the 200 LC IM, Caroline Thiel clinched first (2:14.39), Anna Belousova earned second (2:15.86) and Jing Wen Quah placed fourth (2:15.88) to secure their cut times.

Last season, the Aggies defeated SMU 161-90, sweeping at least the top three spots in nine races. Belousova took first in the 100 Breast (1:02.06) and Pike earned first in the 200 Fly (2:01.01), both helping to secure the team win.

Texas A&M swim & dive competed in the Bulldog Last Chance Invite last year against Georgia. Hemstreet earned first in the 200 Free (1:45.62), helping the Aggies in the invite against Florida State, Hawaii, USC, Alabama and Georgia.