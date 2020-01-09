No. 19 Women's Swim & Dive start weekend strong, defeat SMU

The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team started its packed weekend off strong with a win over SMU, defeating the Mustangs by 61 points, 176-115. The Aggies finished first in 15 of the 16 events, with multiple sweeps.

Raena Eldridge earned first in two events, 100 Back (54.64) and 100 Free (50.88). The Aggies secured sweeps in the 200 Free and 100 Breast. In the 200 Free, Katie Portz clinched first (1:50.09), Sara Metzsch took second (1:52.57) and Golf Sapianchai earned third (1:53.09). For the 100 Breast, Anna Belousova locked in first (1:02.50), Victoria Roubique secured second (1:04.11) and Kylie Powers claimed third (1:05.45).

The diving squad had no issues with the boards, finishing 1-2-3-4 in the 1-Meter with Charlye Campbell securing the gold in both events. Campbell clinched first in the 1-Meter (294.60), followed by Alyssa Clairmont (275.63), Haley Allen (270.83) and Harper Walding (269.03). Campbell came out strong again in the 3-Meter (308.85).

The Aggies travel to No. 8 Georgia to join the men’s team as they take on the Bulldogs Saturday, January 11th. Events start at 9 a.m. Follow on Twitter for updates, @aggieswimdive.

Post Meet Quotes

Head Coach Steve Bultman

On the team's performance…

“It was good. We’ve been off for a while from competition, but we’ve been doing a bunch of training so it’s good to get back and race again because we have some important meets coming up here.”

Head Diving Coach Jay Lerew

On sweeping the boards…

“These meets are really a test for our divers. Sitting on a bus for a few hours, coming into new boards, new pool, all that stuff. They just have to get up and dive with hardly any warm up and I was really proud of them. They were a little cold, a little tired from Christmas break, but they pulled it off I was really pleased with them.”

Senior Swimmer Raena Eldridge

On the expectations going into Georgia…

“It’s going to be a really exciting one. SEC meets are always really cool. We’ll be traveling which we haven’t really gotten to do a whole lot this semester. I think it is going to be really exciting for us especially our freshman who haven’t done this quite as much.”