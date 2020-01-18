No. 19 Women's Swimming & Diving Brings Home Big Win at LSU

The No. 19 women’s swimming & diving team got back on track in a big way by defeating LSU on the road, 191.5 to 105.5 Saturday afternoon. The Aggies earned first in all but one race and secured multiple sweeps.

The Aggies started off the meet with a 1-2-3 finish in the 1000 Free with Joy Field earning first (10:06.89), Camryn Toney securing second (10:10.17) and Ashley Conrad not far behind in third (10:18.22). Katie Portz earned her first first-place finish of the meet in the 200 Free (1:49.12), followed by Karling Hemstreet in third (1:50.24).

The Maroon & White clinched a 1-2 finish in the 100 Back with Emma Carlton in front (54.49) and Sara Metzsch in second (55.09). The Aggies swept the 100 Breast, with Anna Belousova earning gold (1:01.99), Victoria Roubique taking second (1:03.33) and Caroline Theil securing third (1:03.57). Jing Wen Quah touched the wall first in the 100 Fly (1:57.60), with Taylor Pike earning second (1:59.88).

The 50 Free resulted in another 1-2 punch from the Aggies, with Raena Eldridge in first (23.17) and Golf Sapianchai in second (23.51). Eldridge and Quah added podium finishes in the 100 Free, with Eldridge in first (50.99) and Quah in second (51.49). Metzsch secured second in the 200 Back (2:00.14) and Kara Eisenmann took third (2:01.98). Belousova claimed her second first-place finish of the day in the 200 Breast (2:13.63) with Theil behind her in second (2:15.00).

It was more of the same for A&M in the 500 Free with Portz securing her second first-place finish of the day (4:55.51), followed by Field in second (4:56.70). Carlton touched the wall first again in the 100 Fly (54.55), with Pike not far behind in second (56.00). Theil recorded her third top-three finish of the meet, taking first in the 200 IM (2:00.46). The women closed out the meet the only way they knew how, as a team. Portz, Sapianchai, Carlton and Eldridge wrapped the competition with a first-place finish in the 400 Free Relay (3:23.64).

The diving squad had a successful meet on the boards with Charlye Campbell earning gold in the 3-Meter (319.73) and Alyssa Clairmont claiming third (298.43). The 1-Meter saw Campbell take second (276.30) and Clairmont take third (274.80).

The Aggies return to the Rec Center Natatorium for their final dual meet of the season on Saturday, January 25th to take on Arkansas for Senior Day. Events start at 11 a.m. Follow on Twitter for updates, @aggieswimdive.

Post Meet Quotes

Head Coach Steve Bultman

On looking towards the future…

“Good solid racing, stepping up and swimming fast right now, I’m very pleased. This is our second-to-last dual meet of the year. We are getting ready for one more meet next week and then have SEC's shortly thereafter.”

Head Diving Coach Jay Lerew

On Charlye Campbell’s Performance…

“We struggled a little bit on 1-Meter, but 3-Meter we looked like we should. I thought it went really well. There’s a diver here who is nationally ranked and Charlye [Campbell] picked her off on 3-Meter, I was very happy for her.”

Senior Swimmer Anna Belousova

On coming back and winning after last meet…

“It was a pretty good meet for a lot of us. A lot of us had pretty good times and it was just nice to come back and win.”