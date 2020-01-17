No. 19 Women's Swimming & Diving Remains on the Road, Travels to LSU

The No. 19 Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team continues its SEC competition Saturday, January 18th as it travels to for an 11 a.m. meet at the LSU Natatorium. The Aggie divers faced the Tigers earlier in the season at the Art Adamson Invite, but this will be the first meeting this season for the swimming squads.

Last season, the Aggies defeated the Tigers, earning five first-place finishes to help secure the team win. Haley Allen placed first in the 3-Meter (384.75), and Charlye Campbell captured third in the 1-Meter (281.63). Joy Field added a first-place finish in the 1000 Free (10:11.10), while Taylor Pike earned gold in the 200 Fly (1:58.53). Anna Belousova placed first in the 200 Breast (2:12.11), and Haley Yelle locked up the top spot in the 500 Free (4:53.50).

Although the Aggies fell to No. 8 Georgia their last time out, they still earned multiple top-three finishes and a sweep on the diving board. Campbell took home the gold in both the 1-Meter (298.05) and 3-Meter (328.28). The women dominated the 1-Meter, with Alyssa Clairmont securing second (275.40), followed by Allen in third (274.73). In the pool, the Maroon & White earned a 1-2 finish in the 100 Back, as Emma Carlton took first (54.53) and Sara Metzsch claimed second (55.68). Raena Eldridge earned two second-place spots, the 50 Free (23.14) and the 100 Free (50.49). In the 200 IM, Jing Wen Quah clinched second (2:00.21) with Caroline Theil close behind in third (2:00.52).