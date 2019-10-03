No. 2 Aggies open season against No. 7 TCU, No. 9 Fresno State

The No. 2 Texas A&M Equestrian team opens the regular season against No. 7 TCU and No. 9 Fresno State Friday and Saturday at the Student Horse Center.

The Aggies open competition at 4 p.m. CT Friday against the Horned Frogs with Flat and Horsemanship before completing the meet Saturday at 12 p.m. Texas A&M continues with a full meet against Fresno State immediately following the conclusion of the TCU meet.

“I am looking forward to our first meet of the season,” head coach Tana McKay said. “This will be a great test as we have the meet with Fresno State as well as a neutral site meet against TCU. The team has been working hard getting ready for the doubleheader and I am excited to see them compete.”

The Aggies, who are coming off a semifinal appearance at the NCEA Championship last season, return 11 starters from a year ago, including All-Americans Alex Albright (Horsemanship), Ashley Davidson (Horsemanship) and Haley Redifer (Fences).

Last year, Texas A&M traveled to TCU and rallied to edge out the Horned Frogs, 9-8. This weekend’s meet is the 14th meeting in series history as Texas A&M owns a 10-3 advantage.

The Bulldogs and Aggies squared off last season as the Maroon & White dominated, 17-3. The 14-point margin ranks fifth all-time for largest margin of victory in A&M history. Texas A&M has won all 11 previous matchups against Fresno State, dating back to 2007.