No. 2 Texas A&M Drops 10-9 Decision to No. 8 South Carolina

No. 2 Texas A&M Equestrian dropped a 10-9 decision to No. 8 South Carolina Friday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

“It was a really tough loss, but we had some major mistakes and you just can’t do that when you’re playing SEC teams,” head coach Tana McKay said. “We gave away a couple of points and we just can’t afford that. It’s time to regroup, get our head back in the game, and get ready for Auburn.”

In the meet’s first event, Fences, the Aggies took an early 3-2 lead. Grace Boston toppled Grady Lyman, 85-78, before Rhian Murphy defeated Nina Columbia, 81-73. Hayden Stewart edged out Madison Sellman, 75-73, to clinch the victory.

Texas A&M (2-2, 1-1 SEC) entered halftime with a 7-3 lead after winning Horsemanship, 4-1. Ashley Davidson tallied the first point in the event with a 75-72.5 victory over Gabby Brassard. Hayley Riddle followed with a 68.5, bettering Cora Wyers’ 67.5. Cameron Crenwelge was named Most Outstanding Player (MOP) after she defeated Quinn Brandt, 75.5-70.5. Katie Conklin closed out the event with a 74.5-67.5 triumph over Sloane Vogt.

In Reining, Darby Gardner topped Jordan Scott, 72.5-62, and was named MOP for her efforts. Emmy-Lu Marsh knocked off Vogt, 72-70.5, to conclude scoring for the Aggies.

Texas A&M looks to bounce back Saturday, Nov. 9 against No. 1 Auburn at 11 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free.

