No. 2 Texas A&M Edged Out by No. 10 Fresno State

The No. 2 Texas A&M Equestrian team suffered its first defeat of the season, falling to No. 10 Fresno State, 11-9, at the Student Horse Center.

The Aggies (1-1) grabbed an early 3-2 lead following Horsemanship. Ashley Davidson led off with a 75.5-75 victory over Kameron Thorn. Katie Conklin notched a 16.5-point victory, topping Alex Krebs, 74.5-58. Hayley Riddle topped Hannah Way, 76-74, to close out the event.

Fresno State (1-2) won Fences, 3-2, to even the meet at 6-6 at the break. Grace Boston tallied an 81-63 win against Hana Bieling prior to Haley Redifer defeating Annastasia Anstead, 78-70.

In Flat, the Aggies regained the lead as Rhian Murphy, Nicole Leonard and Caroline Dance recorded victories. Murphy toppled Anstead, 75-68, before Leonard knocked off Brooke Nelson, 78-75. Dance was named Most Outstanding Player after her 83-77 triumph over Cecily Hayes.

Courtney Yohey recorded the lone point for the Aggies in Reining as she defeated Julianne Kelley, 70-69.5.

Texas A&M returns to action October 25 as the Aggies travel to Georgia for a 10 a.m. CT meet at the UGA Equestrian Complex.

