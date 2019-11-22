No. 20 A&M Swimming & Diving wrap up day 2 of Art Adamson Invite

Day two of the Art Adamson Invite for the No. 20 Texas A&M women's swimming & diving wrapped up with the Aggies holding second with 769.5 points and multiple Olympic Trial and NCAA cuts. A&M won last year with a total of 1,507 points.

Camryn Toney (4:50.04) and Caroline Theil (4:50.42) earned their Olympic Trial cut times in the 400 LC IM. For the 100 LC Fly, Taylor Pike (1:00.53) and Emma Carlton (1:00.66) secured their cuts. Carlton also earned a cut in the 100 LC Back (1:02.55).

Anna Belousova (59.79) and Carlton (52.77) closed out the day strong with top finishes in the 100 Breast and the 100 Back, both earning NCAA B-cut time. The Maroon & White placed third in the 200 Medley Relay, with Raena Eldridge, Belousova, Carlton and Golf Sapianchai (1:37.96).

Charlye Campbell earned fourth (326.80) in the 3-Meter, with Alyssa Clairmont taking sixth (304.30), followed by Haley Allen in seventh (277.40) and Kaley Batten in eighth (273.90).

The Aggies return to the pool tomorrow, November 23rd, starting at 10 a.m. for prelims. Clairmont will compete in the platform dive at noon for the diving finals and the swim finals start at 6 p.m. Follow on Twitter for updates, @aggieswimdive.

Quotes:

Head Coach Steve Bultman

On finishing the day with back-to-back wins…

"That was nice to finish the individual events with back-to-back wins. Really good time for Anna [Belousova] and a really good win for Emma [Carlton]. We picked up a few more Olympic trial cuts this morning as well."

Head Diving Coach Jay Holmes

On the women's diving performance today…

"We are very happy, we had four divers in the top eight which is hard to make. We did the dives really well and I'm proud of their performance. We just have to keep practicing harder and go from there."

Sophomore Swimmer Emma Carlton

On her team's performance so far this weekend…

"My team did amazing today; everyone is stepping up at this meet. It's really fun to see all the hard work we have been putting in show up. I'm excited to see what we can do tomorrow and in training after this."