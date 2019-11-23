No. 20 Aggies Earn Second in the Art Adamson Invite

The No. 20 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team finished out the Art Adamson Invite in second place, earning 1,098.5 points, trailing Stanford by only 210.5 points. The women earned several Olympic Trial cut times in the morning, racking up to 11 for the weekend. The Aggies also cleared multiple NCAA B-cut times today, earning nine from the invite.

Alyssa Clairmont competed in the Platform dive for the Aggies. Clairmont placed first (304.85) in her collegiate debut on the tower.

Jing Wen Quah (2:12.93) and Taylor Pike (2:14.32) secured their Olympic Trial cut times in 200 LC Fly in the morning.

Four Aggies earned NCAA B-cut times in 200 Breast, as Anna Belousova finished second (2:08.23), Caroline Theil in seventh (2:12.01), Kylie Powers in tenth (2:12.96) and Victoria Roubique in 11th (2:13.27). Raena Eldridge locked her NCAA B-cut in the 100 Free (49.08), while Pike secured hers in the in 200 Fly (1:54.81). Joy Field notched second in the 1650 Free (16:07.44), also earning a NCAA B-cut time.

The Maroon & White return to the pool in Dallas, Texas on January 9th at 5 p.m. in a dual meet against SMU. Follow on Twitter for updates, @aggieswimdive.

Quotes:

Head Coach Steve Bultman

On how the Invite went…

“It went pretty well. The mornings were good with the long courses to get some Olympic Trial cuts. At night, particularly the last two nights, we had some really good swims. Last night, Anna [Belousova] won the 100 Breast and Emma [Carlton] tying for first in the 100 Back. Tonight, Joy [Field] had a really good mile and punched her ticket for NCAA. Taylor [Pike] had a great 200 Fly as well so that was good.”

On looking towards the future…

“With finals coming up, we need to make sure we are taking care of that. We’ll get to Christmas training and get some good work done in that and then look towards SMU and Georgia which will pretty much happen about the same weekend.”

Senior Swimmer Anna Belousova

On what she expects for the future…

“I know that there is a hard winter training ahead of us and I’m looking forward to that. I just think we have to have our eyes on the prize and go through that training and have the confidence that we can do anything that we want to do.”