No. 20 Aggies host Annual Art Adamson Invite

The No. 20 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team hosts its annual Art Adamson Invite this Thursday November 21st through Saturday November 23rd. The Aggies clinched first last year in the Invite, earning 1,507 points. The ladies will face off against Stanford, USC, LSU and Hawaii in the three-day match up.

“We’ll have some really good competition out here,” says head coach Steve Bultman. “We’ve been doing this every year for almost 20 years now. Every year we have some great swims. We’ll have some real good competition out here and hopefully we will have a really good crowd out here to support the teams.”

Last year, Anna Belousova posted one of the fastest times in the nation in the 200 Breast (2:06.26), earning a NCAA A-cut. The Maroon & White swept the top four spots in the event highlighted by returners Belousova in second and Kylie Powers notching third (2:11.47). Powers earned the second-fastest time by a freshman nationally that season. Taylor Pike and Jing Wen Quah each scored NCAA B-cut times in the 200 Fly with Pike winning the race in a time of 1:54.05, and Quah finishing in second with 1:54.92.

The Aggies are coming off of their first road win of the season, defeating Rice 158 to 102. A&M claimed first in 12 of the 14 races, including multiple 1-2 finishes.

The Art Adamson Invite will be broadcasted on SEC Network Plus available online and through the ESPN app. Follow Twitter for updates throughout the weekend, @aggieswimdive.

Daily Schedule:

Thursday

Swim Prelims | 10 a.m.

W 1-Meter Prelim | 11 a.m.

M 3-Meter Prelim | 1 p.m.

Dive Finals | 3 p.m.

Swim Finals | 6 p.m.

Friday

Swim Prelims | 10 a.m.

M 1-Meter Prelim | 11 a.m.

W 3-Meter Prelim | 1 p.m.

Dive Finals | 3 p.m.

Swim Finals | 6 p.m.

Saturday

Swim Prelims | 10 a.m.

Tower Dive Finals | 12 p.m.

Swim Finals | 6 p.m.

About Art Adamson:

Art Adamson was one of the longest tenured coaches in Texas A&M athletics history, coaching the Aggies more than 35 years from 1934 to 1970. During his time at Texas A&M, Adamson coached All-Americans and Olympians, while leading the Aggies to multiple conference team championships. He was inducted in the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 1970, as well as the USA Water Polo Hall of Fame and the Texas Swimming Hall of Fame.