No. 20 Texas A&M set for Valentine’s Day Double-Header against Illinois and McNeese

No. 20 Texas A&M women’s tennis returns to action Friday, as the Aggies (6-2) take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4) at 1 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. match against the McNeese Cowgirls (1-5) at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

“We can’t wait to get back out on the court this Friday” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “It’s been a good week of practice for our team and we’re looking forward to Friday’s matches. Hopefully we’ll have an opportunity to solidify our doubles lineup with just one more weekend of matches before conference play begins.”

A&M takes the court following a week-long hiatus from match play. The Aggies dropped a tough 5-2 decision to the No. 15 UCF Knights on Feb. 2 in Orlando, Florida. The Knights secured the doubles point and the first match of singles to take an early 2-0 lead. No. 114 Dorthea Faa-Hviding earned a straight set victory over Nadja Bay Christians to cut the Knight lead to 2-1. No. 94 Tatiana Makarova earned her first ranked win of the dual match season against No. 54 Marie Mattel to give the Aggies their second point of the match. UCF clinched the victory on court five with Domenika Turkovic defeating sophomore Lucia Quiterio in a tightly contested third set.

After starting the season 3-1, the Fighting Illini dropped each of their three matches at the ITA National Indoor Championships, falling to 3-4 overall. McNeese currently stands at 1-5 following a pair of losses to Houston and SMU in their last two outings.

In the latest ITA singles poll, Faa-Hviding rose to No. 94 while Makarova earned the No. 97 spot. One doubles team earned a selection in the ITA doubles poll, as Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith climbed to No. 43.

Parking at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center (Lot 100d) will cost $5 cash this Friday due other athletic events going on in the area. Anyone with a valid Texas A&M parking permit can park for free in lots adjacent to the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M women's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M women's tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.