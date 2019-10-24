No. 4 Aggies begin conference play at No. 2 Georgia

The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian team opens conference play against No. 2 Georgia at 10 a.m. Friday at the UGA Equestrian Complex.

The Aggies (1-1) are looking to bounce back from their opening weekend in Fresno, California in which they defeated No. 7 TCU, 11-4, before suffering an 11-9 loss at No. 10 Fresno State on Oct. 5.

In Flat, Rhian Murphy posted a perfect 2-0 record and was named Most Outstanding Player against TCU. Caroline Dance went 1-0-1 with a MOP against Fresno State. Texas A&M posted a 2-0 mark in Fences as Grace Boston tallied two victories and Dance earned MOP honors in her 15-point victory against TCU’s Misty Redd.

Katie Conklin, Ashley Davidson and Hayley Riddle recorded victories in both meets as Davidson was named MOP following her 74-71 victory over TCU’s Josie Mootz. In Reining, Lisa Bricker earned MOP against TCU, as Darby Gardner and Courtney Yohey tallied a point on the weekend.

The Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0 SEC) are coming off a 14-5 victory over No. 6 South Carolina on Oct. 5. Georgia won all four events and had three riders earn MOPs. Texas A&M and Georgia squared off four times last season with the Aggies defeating the Bulldogs, 12-8, at the SEC Championship.