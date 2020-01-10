No. 4 Men’s Swimming & Diving Faces No. 11 Georgia

The No. 4 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team returns to action for its first SEC dual meet of the season, facing the No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs in the Gabrielsen Natatorium on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.

Back to Business

Texas A&M starts their springs slate with a 5-2 dual meet record. The swimmers are returning from a lengthy, 26-day break from competition, while the divers haven’t competed since the second day of the Art Adamson Invite on Nov. 22. Most recently, the swimmers dominated the Holiday Invite, beating Incarnate Word 155-91 and Trinity 153-80. The bulk of the Maroon & White’s standout times came from the Art Adamson Invite where they managed to set eight new school records and won by a margin of 647 points over second-place USC. Nine different Aggies own times ranked among the top-30 times in the nation, in addition to Texas A&M notching a top five time in all five relay events. As a result, the Maroon & White are the No. 4 team in the country according to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America, their highest ranking since 2001.

“I’m really looking forward to this meet,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “There’s going to be some really good races in a lot of places. I’m really looking forward to getting our divers back on the board and competing again. Our divers are historically, very good, and I think they’ll do a good job for us.”

Aggies in the Top 30

Athlete

Event

Time

Rank

Kaloyan Bratanov

200 IM

1:45.19

24th

Shaine Casas

100 Back

:44.48

1st

Shaine Casas

200 IM

1:40.16

1st

Shaine Casas

200 Back

1:37.35

2nd

Shaine Casas

50 Back (Relay Leadoff)

:21.07

2nd

Shaine Casas

100 Fly

:45.26

3rd

Shaine Casas

200 Free (Relay Leadoff)

1:33.67

9th

Shaine Casas

50 Free (Relay Leadoff)

:19.54

20th

Shaine Casas

100 Free (Relay Leadoff)

:42.94

25th

Adam Koster

100 Free

:42.26

5th

Adam Koster

50 Free

:19.49

16th

Tanner Olson

100 Breast

:52.68

15th

Andres Puente

200 Breast

1:52.48

7th

Andres Puente

100 Breast

:52.49

12th

Andres Puente

400 IM

3:46.75

20th

Luke Stuart

1650 Free

15:06.58

28th

Mark Theall

500 Free

4:12.19

3rd

Mark Theall

200 Free

1:32.96

5th

Mark Theall

1650 Free

15:08.54

30th

Mike Thibert

50 Back (Relay Leadoff)

:21.91

27th

Benjamin Walker

200 Breast

1:53.33

11th

On the Diving Boards

Victor Povzner has had an exceptional start to his rookie campaign, collecting two SEC Men’s Diver of the Week awards and winning the 3-meter dive three out of the four times competing in the event. Kurtis Mathews has placed within the top three seven times throughout the season, most recently completing a one-two finish in the 1-meter and 3-meter respectively, at the Art Adamson Invite. The last time Mathews was competing in Georgia was when he earned the silver medal in the 3-meter at the 2019 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships.

Scouting Georgia

“Historically, Georgia has been very good in the [long distance] events, so it’ll be hard for us to beat them in those places. Some of the other races will be really close. I know we’re pretty banged up with some injuries, and chances are, they probably are to. Regardless of the event, we’ll line it up with the best people we got. We’ll throw it at them, and see what happens.”

Georgia owns a 3-1 dual meet record, claiming victories over Alabama, North Carolina and Duke with their lone loss to No. 9 Florida. Additionally, the Bulldog swimmers won the Tennessee Invitational, while their diver, Zach Allen, placed second and third in the 3-meter and 1-meter respectively at the Tennessee Diving Invitational.

Follow the Action

