No. 4 Men’s Swimming Closed Fall Season With Double-Wins From Double-Dual

No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies men’s swimmers touched the wall first in each event of the double-dual meet to complete the sweep of the Holiday Invitational, beating the Incarnate Word Cardinals 155-91 and the Trinity Tigers 153-80 on Dec. 16 at the Palo Alto Pool.

Nine different Aggies won an event by the 13th men’s event, when Texas A&M swam in exhibition for the remainder of the meet. Adam Koster and Mike Thibert led the Maroon & White, with Koster claiming the 100 free (44.14) and the 100 fly (49.03), and Thibert winning the 100 back (51.13) and the 50 free (20.58). Gus Karau and Hudson Smith both earned their first collegiate individual first-place finishes in the 1,000 free (9:41.14) and the 500 free (4:35.01) respectively. Jace Brown tacked on another individual win for his rookie campaign in the 200 fly (1:49.34). Shaine Casas (200 free, 1:38.43), Tanner Olson (100 breast, 55:99), Andres Puente (200 breast, 2:01.42) and Benjamin Walker (200 back, 1:52.61) highlight the remainder of the event winners on the evening.

The Aggies take the remainder of the year off and return to the pool on Jan. 11, 2020 to commence SEC dual-meet action at Georgia at 9 a.m.. Check 12thMan.com and follow @AggieSwimDive on Twitter for updates and results.

Top Times On The Day

200 Medley Relay – Alberto Gomez, Hudson Smith, Clayton Bobo, Adam Koster – 1:31.17 *

1,000 Free – Gus Karau – 9:41.14 *

200 Free – Shaine Casas – 1:38.43 *

100 Back – Mike Thibert – 51.13 *

100 Breast – Tanner Olson – 55.99 *

200 Fly – Jace Brown – 1:49.34 *

50 Free – Mike Thibert – 20.58 *

100 Free – Adam Koster – 44.14 *

200 Back – Benjamin Walker – 1:52.61 *

200 Breast – Andres Puente – 2:01.42 *

500 Free – Hudson Smith – 4:35.01 *

100 Fly – Adam Koster – 49.03 *

200 IM – Hudson Smith – 1:50.89 x

200 Free Relay – Mike Thibert, Alberto Gomez, Andres Puente, Peter Simmons – 1:24.47 x

First place finishes are marked with “*” and exhibition times are marked with “x”

Quotes

Men’s Swimming Head Coach Jay Holmes

On the team’s double-dual victory…

“This was a good day of racing for us. Historically this is a hard time of the year to get a team really invested in a meet. This was the best meet our team has had for this time of the year that I can remember. We had a real good effort level all day.”

On standout performances…

“[Shaine] Casas again did his usual, but another swimmer we were happy with was [Mark] Schnippenkoetter, pushing Shaine to that 200 Free win. Both of them were 1:38’s. I don’t know if Shaine would have gone 1:38 if Mark hadn’t been there on his shoulder the whole time. Adam Koster and Hudson Smith also had real good efforts. Adam’s two wins were a bit different in that the 100 Free was just executed real well, unlike the 100 Fly that was just a tough swim. Hudson Smith’s 1:50 200 IM that he did after his 500 Free win was also just done exceptionally.”

On switch-ups in the lineup…

“We tried several things with our lineup today. Specifically we put most of our guys in events that were fairly close together, asking them to get it done without their usual amount of rest. One of those was Jace Brown in the 200 Free and 200 Fly. That’s a hard double in the dual meet order. His win with a 1:49 in the 200 Fly was another just tough swim.”