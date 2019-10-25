No. 4 Texas A&M upsets No. 2 Georgia, 10-8

The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian team upended No. 2 Georgia, 10-8, in its first conference meet of the season Friday at the UGA Equestrian Complex. The victory marked the first win in program history at Georgia.

“I am so proud of this team today,” head coach Tana McKay said. “They had a plan as a team and they executed. Georgia is always a tough place to compete, and I was really happy with how they all handled the pressure.”

Hannah Tapling tallied the first point for the Aggies (2-1, 1-0 SEC) as she defeated Gracie Himes, 72.5-63.5. Ashley Davidson topped Maddie Fiorante, 70.5-69.5, and Cameron Crenwelge knocked off Kaitlin Dierks, 74.5-71, to give the Maroon & White an early 3-1 advantage.

Texas A&M entered halftime with a 6-2 lead after winning Fences, 3-1. Hayden Stewart scored an 85, bettering Rachel McMullen’s 79. Grace Boston was named Most Outstanding Player (MOP) following her 91-86 victory over Maddy Darst. Rhian Murphy concluded the event with a four-point win over Hayley Mairano, 88-84.

Lisa Bricker recorded the lone point for the Aggies in Reining, defeating Annabeth Payne, 72.5-71.5, and was named MOP for her efforts.

With A&M trailing 8-7 after the first two rides in Flat, Hayden Stewart, Caroline Dance and Nicole Leonard reeled off three-consecutive points to secure the win. Stewart toppled grace Bridges, 79-78, as Dance outscored Darst, 85-76, and was named MOP. Leonard closed out the meet with a 76-70 victory over Ali Tritschler.

Texas A&M returns to action Friday, Nov. 1 against South Carolina at 11 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free.