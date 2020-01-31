No. 5 Texas A&M downs SMU on Senior Night

The No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies men’s swimming & diving team celebrated Senior Night in style, dominating SMU 158-99 in the Rec Center Natatorium on Friday night. Senior Benjamin Walker led the way for the Aggies, winning the 200-yard medley relay as well as the 100 and 200 breaststroke events. Fellow seniors Mike Thibert (50 free) and Adam Koster (100 free, 100 fly) also tallied individual wins in their final meet in their home pool.

The Aggies celebrated the careers of four seniors, including Jake Gibbons, Koster, Thibert and Walker. A&M’s seniors competed together in the 200 medley relay to open the meet and won the event with a time of 1:29.17. Throughout their time together in College Station, the Aggies advanced to the NCAA Championships and ranked in the CSCAA top-25 in every year.

Other standouts for the Maroon & White included sophomore Shaine Casas, who recorded a win in the 1000 free with a time of 9:19.67. Peter Simmons earned a critical win for the Aggies, placing ahead of two Mustangs in the 100 back, finishing with a time of 51.03. Jace Brown performed exceptionally for A&M, earning a win in the 200 fly with a 1:47.92 finish. Felipe Rizzo and Alberto Gomez also earned victories for the Aggies, with multiple others placing in the top three.

The Aggies turn their attention to the 2020 SEC Championships, held on the campus of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. from February 18-22.

Texas A&M Quotes

Men’s Swimming Head Coach Jay Holmes

On celebrating Senior night…

“It is one of those things that you never really realize it before it happens, then all of a sudden they are coming at me down the pike and it just seems like the guys just got here. You can get emotional about it if you spend too much time thinking about it. These guys have come in and spent four years here and have done a great job. They came in as freshmen and you remember how they were then and where they are at right now. It can get emotional, fortunately for us we didn’t allow it to get too much because we had a meet coming around us. Those guys have done a great job for us, taken a chance with us. It was the first class Jason [Calanog] helped recruit here, when he got here that was the first class we recruited together. They’ve been a staple for us.”

Senior swimmer Mike Thibert

On his time in Aggieland…

“It’s bittersweet. I have been doing this for a long time. I know that it has been coming but now that it passed, I’m never going to have it again. I’m glad that it has been here and glad it happened, never wanted anything more than this.”

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M Men’s Swimming & Diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.