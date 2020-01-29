No. 5 Texas A&M men’s swimming hosts SMU for senior night Friday

The No. 5 Texas A&M men’s swimming team hosts SMU for the team’s Senior Night in the Rec Center Natatorium on Friday, January 31 at 6 p.m.

“Senior night is always a great thing for the families,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “They get a chance to come in and relish that this is indeed their last home meet. I know our seniors look forward to it, although some of them feel like they just got here and now it’s over. That’s why it’s important for us all to relish, seas and enjoy those moments, because they don’t come around that often.”

The Seniors

Jake Gibbons – Back/Free – Jacksonville, Fla.

Adam Koster – Free – Trophy Club, Texas

Mike Thibert – Free – Mansfield, Texas

Benjamin Walker – IM/Breast – The Woodlands, Texas

Scouting SMU

SMU owns a 1-3 dual-meet record with its loan win coming over TCU and losses to LSU, West Virginia and Incarnate Word. Mustang standout, Caleb Rhodenbaugh was clocked at 1:55.60 in the 200 breasts, which ranks as the 22-fastest time in the country.

“This is one of our more traditional rivalries,” Holmes explained. “We’ve been swimming against SMU for the last meet or the second-to-last meet for decades. I’m just looking forward to the chance for us to get up and race, because we’ve worked out so much. It’s a chance for us to come in here and compete. This is your heat, your lane; go earn it.”

The Season Recap

Texas A&M approaches its final dual meet of the season with a 6-3 dual meet record. The Maroon & White return to action after collecting two LSU Natatorium records, courtesy of Benjamin Walker (1:56.72, 200 breast) and Adam Koster (43.56, 100 free R), in its dominating victory over LSU. The Aggies also compiled wins against No. 5 Ohio State, Boston University, Harvard, Incarnate Word and Trinity, with their losses handed by No. 2 Texas, No. 11 Georgia and Duke. The bulk of the Maroon & White’s standout times came from the Art Adamson Invite, where it managed to set eight new school records and won by a margin of 647 points over second-place USC. Eight different Aggies own times ranked among the top-30 times in the nation, in addition to Texas A&M notching a top-five time in all five relay events. As a result, Texas A&M boasts its ranking at the No. 5 spot by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America, its highest ranking since 2001.

Aggies in the Top 30

Athlete Event Time Rank

Kaloyan Bratanov 200 IM 1:45.19 24th

Shaine Casas 100 Back :44.48 1st

Shaine Casas 200 IM 1:40.16 1st

Shaine Casas 200 Back 1:37.35 2nd

Shaine Casas 100 Fly :45.26 3rd

Shaine Casas 50 Back (Relay Leadoff) :21.07 7th

Shaine Casas 200 Free (Relay Leadoff) 1:33.67 9th

Shaine Casas 50 Free (Relay Leadoff) :19.54 20th

Shaine Casas 100 Free (Relay Leadoff) :42.94 25th

Adam Koster 100 Free :42.26 5th

Adam Koster 50 Free :19.49 16th

Tanner Olson 100 Breast :52.68 15th

Andres Puente 200 Breast 1:52.48 6th

Andres Puente 100 Breast :52.49 12th

Andres Puente 400 IM 3:46.75 21st

Luke Stuart 1650 Free 15:06.58 28th

Mark Theall 500 Free 4:12.19 3rd

Mark Theall 200 Free 1:32.96 5th

Mark Theall 1650 Free 15:08.54 30th

Benjamin Walker 200 Breast 1:53.33 10th