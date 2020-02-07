No. 5 Texas A&M travels to No. 4 South Carolina Saturday

The No. 5 Texas A&M Equestrian team hits the road to take on No. 4 South Carolina at 8 a.m. Saturday at the One Wood Farm.

The Aggies (3-3, 2-2 SEC) are coming off a 9-9 win via the tiebreaker (1535.5-1519) at home against No. 3 Georgia on Feb. 1. Against the Bulldogs, Ashley Davidson (Horsemanship) and Darby Gardner (Reining) captured Most Outstanding (MOP) honors in the Western arena as Caroline Dance was named MOP in Flat.

The Gamecocks (4-4, 1-2 SEC) are coming off a 15-5 victory over South Dakota State in their spring opener where they captured MOPs in all four events.

Texas A&M and South Carolina squared off earlier this season on Nov. 1. The Aggies dropped a 10-9 decision to the Gamecocks at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Maroon & White have won nine of their last 10 meetings against the Gamecocks and won the last five matchups at One Wood Farm.

