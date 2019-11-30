No. 6 Aggies Battle No. 12 Seminoles in Fort Worth

The No. 6 Texas A&M women’s basketball team will face its first Associated Press Top 25 matchup of the season against No. 12 Florida State in the Maggie Dixon Classic on Sunday at the Schollmaier Arena on the TCU campus.

Game notes available on 12thMan.com:

https://12thman.com/documents/2019/11/30//2019_12_1_FSU_notes_stats.pdf

About the Matchup

· Sunday’s matchup against No. 12 Florida State will mark the Aggies’ first game against an AP Top 25 team of the 2019-20 season. Last season, the Aggies were 4-4 against AP Top 25 opponents.

· It will be Texas A&M’s first game against an non-conference AP Top 25 opponent in the regular season since the then-unranked Aggies downed No. 8 Oregon State, 76-70, in the 2018 Maui Jim Maui Classic on Dec. 15, 2018.

· Florida State holds a 2-1 advantage in the all-time series between the two teams.

· In the most recent matchup, the Seminoles defeated the Aggies, 74-56, in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament at Reed Arena.

· The Aggies and Seminoles also split a home-and-home series in the late 2000s with the Aggies winning, 81-67, in College Station in 2007 and the Seminoles prevailing, 60-53, in Tallahassee, Fla., in 2009.

Early Season Trends

· The Aggies average a +15.8 rebounding margin (No. 2 in the SEC), and are connecting on 47.4 percent of their field goals (also No. 2 in the SEC).

· SEC scoring leader Chennedy Carter (23.2 points/game) has scored 20 or more points in each of her last four games. She is one of two SEC players averaging over 20 points per game. Carter (1,608) is just eight points from moving past Lisa Langston (1,615, 1982-86) to No. 5 on Texas A&M’s career scoring list.

· Ciera Johnson is shooting 60.0 percent from the field (No. 4 in the SEC)

· N’dea Jones (9.6 rebounds/game) and Johnson (8.8) rank No. 4 and No. 6 in the SEC in rebounding.

· Shambria Washington ranks No. 3 in the SEC in assists/game with 4.8, and she tops the conference in assist/turnover ratio at 4.0 (24 assists/6 turnovers).

· Off-the-bench dynamo Cheah Rael-Whitsett ranks No. 4 in the SEC in offensive rebounds with 4.0/game.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

· Sunday’s game will be televised by Fox Sports Southwest with Ron Thulin and Jada Butts calling the action. Check your local listing for broadcast availability.

· The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1620 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Steve Miller (analyst).

-------------------------------------------------------------

About Texas A&M Athletics | Home of the 12th Man:

One of the most successful Athletics Departments in the nation, Texas A&M ranked No. 15 in the 2018-19 Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings and is one of eight Division I institutions nationally to finish in the top 20 of the prestigious ranking of athletics success for at least 13 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.12thMan.com.

About Texas A&M University:

Texas A&M University, the flagship university within the Texas A&M University System, is a tier-one research institution with nearly $1 billion in research grants and more than 69,000 students. The President of Texas A&M University has strategic oversight for campuses in College Station and Galveston, TX and Doha, Qatar. We include The Health Science Center with the College of Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmacy, as well as The Texas A&M School of Law and Mays Business School. For more information, go to www.tamu.edu.