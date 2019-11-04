No. 6 Aggies Host Little Rock in 2019-20 Regular Season Opener

The No. 6-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team opens its 2019-20 regular season with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Little Rock Trojans at Reed Arena on Tuesday.

About the Aggies:

• It is a busy season-opening week for the Aggies, who play three games in the span of six days – Tuesday vs. Little Rock, Thursday vs. USA National Team (7 p.m. | Reed Arena) and Sunday vs. Duke (3 p.m. | Reed Arena)

• The Aggies prepped for the 2019-20 season with a 67-37 exhibition win over NAIA power Oklahoma City on Nov. 1. Ciera Johnson matched Texas A&M’s exhibition scoring record with 24 points (Danielle Adams, 2010 vs. TAMU-Kingsville). Other Aggies with strong games that entered the exhibition record book were Chennedy Carter (22 points), Johnson (10 rebounds) and Shambria Washington (7 assists)

• Texas A&M is the only team in the nation to reach the 2019 Sweet 16 that returned all its starters

• The Aggies are ranked No. 6 in the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll, the program’s highest preseason rank since 2014-15

• Texas A&M was predicted to win the league in a vote by the SEC coaches

• Chennedy Carter was selected as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year by both the coaches and the media. She also earned AP Preseason All-America honors

• Ciera Johnson and Kayla Wells each earned Preseason Second Team All-SEC by the coaches

• Four Aggies earned a spot on the watch list for their respective positional award, Carter (Nancy Lieberman Award; point guard), Wells (Cheryl Miller Award; small forward), N’dea Jones (Katrina McClain Award; power forward) and Johnson (Lisa Leslie Award; center)

• The Aggies return 94% of scoring, 91% of rebounds and 94% of assists and six starting players

• The Aggies bring back four 10+ point-per-game scorers and four McDonald’s All-Americans

• Texas A&M boasts the SEC’s leading returning scorer (Carter) and rebounder (Jones)

• At 26-8, the Aggies posted the program’s best record since 2010-11

• Texas A&M made the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year and the eighth time in program history

• The Aggies qualified for its 14th straight NCAA Tournament—the seventh-longest streak in the nation

• A&M reached the semifinals of the SEC Tournament for the third straight season

• The Aggies won 20+ games for the 14th consecutive season last season—the sixth-longest active streak

• Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 383-159 in 16 seasons in Aggieland. He is 791-322 in his Hall of Fame career, which ranks seventh among active coaches in wins

Following the Aggies:

• The game is available on SEC Network +, which provides events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One).Describing the action on SEC Network+ will be Mike Wright (play-by-play) and Tap Bentz (analyst).

• The game airs on local radio on The Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM, with Tom Turbiville and Bret Dark on the call.