No. 6 Aggies Return Home to Host Prairie View

The No. 6 Texas A&M women's basketball team returns home after two games on the road to host Prairie View A&M on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. at Reed Arena. A&M is riding a four-game win streak into the Wednesday matchup after a double-digit win over USC over the weekend. The Panthers recently snapped a four-game skid as they aim to remain in the win column.

About the Matchup

• Texas A&M holds a 21-2 advantage over Prairie View A&M, including 20 straight wins dating back to the Panthers' two wins in the series in 1975.

• The Aggies have won each of the past 14 games with the Panthers by at least 13 points, including last year's 70-57 win at Reed Arena.

• The Aggies are 9-0 against the Panthers in the Gary Blair era.

• Head coach Gary Blair has a 9-0 record against PVAM in his career and a 4-0 worksheet against Panther coach Sandy Pugh (3-0 at Southern, 1-0 at PVAM).

Early Season Trends

• The Aggies average a +15.5 rebounding margin, which ranks No. 2 in the SEC.

• Chennedy Carter, the SEC scoring leader at 24.0 points, has scored 25 or more points in each of her last three games. She is the lone SEC player averaging over 20 points per game.

• Carter (1,588) is 28 points away from moving past Lisa Langston (1,615, 1982-86) to No. 5 on Texas A&M's career scoring list.

• Ciera Johnson has recorded a double-double in two of the team's four games this season … She currently ranks seventh at A&M with 14 career double-doubles and fourth in the SEC among active players. She is averaging a double-double of 13.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

• N'dea Jones (10.5 rebounds/game) and Johnson (10.0) rank No. 4 and No. 5 in the SEC in rebounding.

• Shambria Washington leads the SEC in assists/game with 5.5, and she also tops the conference in assist/turnover ratio at 4.4 (22 assists/5 turnovers).

• Kayla Wells has scored in double figures in three of the team's four games. She boasted the most-improved scoring average in the SEC last season, increasing her average from 2.8 points as a freshman to 15.2 as a sophomore and is a top-three scorer for the Aggies (12.8) so far this year.

Last Time Out

A&M battled on the road to top USC, 74-64, Saturday evening at the Galen Center on USC's campus. It was a slow start for the Aggies, but junior guard Kayla Wells kept them in it, scoring eight of her 16 points in the first quarter. Play went back-and-forth in the second, but it was all A&M in the third as it kept a double-digit lead for most of the period. The Aggies were able to close out the victory, led by junior guard Chennedy Cater's 26-point effort, while junior forward N'dea Jones had a big night on the boards, grabbing 18 rebounds.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

Wednesday's game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ with Mike Wright and Tap Bentz calling the action.

The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Steve Miller (analyst).