No. 6 Aggies battle USC in Los Angeles

The No. 6 Texas A&M women’s basketball team will take on the USC Women of Troy at 7:30 pm CT on Saturday at the Galen Center on the USC campus.

Texas A&M vs. USC Series:

· Texas A&M holds a narrow 4-3 advantage over Southern California in the all-time series between the two schools.

· The two teams will be meeting for the fourth straight season with the Aggies emerging victorious in the last two meetings.

· The Aggies and Women of Troy have met five times since the 2011 season with Texas A&M winning four of five contests.

· Head coach Gary Blair has a 4-2 record against USC and a 2-0 worksheet against USC coach Mark Trakh.

Early Season Trends

· Chennedy Carter, the SEC scoring leader at 23.3 points, returns to the site of her single game scoring record of 46 points (at USC on Dec. 15, 2017).

· Carter (1,553) is 80 points away from breaking into the top 5 on A&M’s all-time career scoring list. (Lisa Langston (82-86) No. 5 with 1,615).

· Ciera Johnson has recorded a double-double in two of the team’s three games this season … She currently ranks seventh at A&M with 14 career double-doubles.

· Johnson’s two double-doubles are good for second in the SEC and 16th in the country so far this year.

· Johnson currently ranks fifth in the SEC averaging 11.0 rebounds per game.

· Johnson’s game-winner at Rice allowed A&M to remain unbeaten on the season and made her the third Aggie on the roster to hit a last-second shot that led to victory.

· Kayla Wells has scored in double figures in two of the team’s three games so far this season … She boasted most-improved scoring average in the SEC last season, increasing her average from 2.8 points as a freshman to 15.2 as a sophomore and is a top-three scorer for the Aggies so far this year.

Last Time Out:

· Chennedy Carter scored 29 points and Ciera Johnson made a layup with 9 seconds left to give Texas A&M a 62-61 victory over Rice at the Tudor Fieldhouse on Nov. 17. After Rice had regained a one-point lead, Shambria Washington missed a corner 3-pointer, but Johnson grabbed the rebound and put it in for the win.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

· Sunday’s game will be live-streamed at PAC-12.com/live/USC with Carlo Jiménez describing action.

· The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Steve Miller (analyst).