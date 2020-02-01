No. 6 Texas A&M Ekes Out 9-9 (1535.5-1519) Victory Over No. 3 Georgia

The No. 6 Texas A&M Equestrian team opened the spring schedule with a thrilling 9-9 (1535.5-1519) victory against Georgia at the Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday.

“We always know that it's going to be a really tough competition against a tough SEC team like Georgia,” head coach Tana McKay said. “I’d like to know the statistics of how many times we’ve tied them, it’s been a lot. Coming down to the wire, I expect nothing less, but at the end of the day it’s who ekes out a couple of more points from the judge here and there and that’s what it came down too, some of those small little details.”

Ashley Davidson was named Most Outstanding Player (MOP) in Horsemanship after defeating Taylor Burgess, 76-70.5. Hayley Riddle beat Sara Lewis, 74.5-71, before Alex Albright edged out Kaitlin Dierks, 75.5-73.5, to give the Aggies (3-3, 2-2 SEC) an early 3-2 lead.

In Fences, Hayden Stewart topped Ceci Bresch, 84-81, while Haley Redifer notched an 81-79 win over Rachel McMullen.

Caroline Dance earned Flat MOP honors after defeating Ceci Bresch, 84-79. Rhian Murphy registered an 83, bettering Isabelle Heckler’s score of 77.

Darby Gardner led the Reining squad as she captured MOP honors and tallied a new team high score of 73.5 to best Georgia’s Courtney Blumer’s 70. Lisa Bricker came away victorious after toppling Annabeth Payne, 71-63.5.

The Aggies return to action Feb. 8 as they hit the road to take on No. 5 South Carolina at 9 a.m.

