No. 6 Texas A&M Hosts Duke on Sunday

The No. 6 Texas A&M women’s basketball team returns to regular season action as they host Duke at Reed Arena, Sunday at 3 p.m. on SEC Network +. Tickets are available, and start at $7 for adults and $4 for youth.

The game is available on SEC Network +, which provides events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). Describing the action on SEC Network+ will be Mike Wright (play-by-play) and Tap Bentz (analyst).

The Aggies took part in an experience of a lifetime the last time they took the court as they challenged the USA National Team Thursday night at Reed Arena. Junior Chennedy Carter etched her name into the record book as she scored the most points against the national team by a collegiate player, pouring in 34 points on the night. Junior N'dea Jones became the fourth Aggie since 2008 to tally double-digit rebounds in an exhibition game as she corralled 10 rebounds to go along four points.

In Tuesday’s season opener, A&M dominated Little Rock, 78-35, behind junior Ciera Johnson’s career-high 24 points and 13 rebounds. The double-double was the 12th of Johnson’s career. The Maroon & White dominated the hustle stats, outscoring the Trojans in the paint by 44, out-rebounding the visitors by 23 and scoring 16 more points off the bench.

Sunday’s matchup features two of the top-six teams, from a power Five conference, in returning scoring. The Aggies return 94.35 percent of their scoring from last season’s 26-win squad while the Blue Devils return 95.66 percent of their points. The Aggies rank sixth in returning scoring, while Duke ranks fifth.

Texas A&M is coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, and went 26-8 in 2018-19. Texas A&M is searching for its 15th straight NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019-20.

The Aggies return to the regular season following the exhibition against the National Team as Duke heads to Reed Arena for showdown on Sunday, November 10 at 3 p.m.

On The Aggies

· The Aggies opened 2019-20 with a 78-35 win over Little Rock on Nov. 5 behind Ciera Johnson’s career-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, the 12th double-double of her career. Chennedy Carter scored in double figures for the 40th consecutive game with 16 points to go along with six assists and five rebounds

· Texas A&M is the only team to reach the 2019 Sweet 16 that returned all its starters

· The Aggies are ranked No. 6 in the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll, the program's highest preseason rank since 2014-15

· Texas A&M was predicted to win the league in a vote by the SEC coaches

· Chennedy Carter was selected as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year by both the coaches and the media. She also earned AP Preseason All-America Honors

· Ciera Johnson and Kayla Wells each earned Preseason Second Team All-SEC by the coaches

· Four Aggies earned a spot on the watch list for their respective positional award, Carter (Nancy Lieberman Award; point guard), Wells (Cheryl Miller Award; small forward), N'dea Jones (Katrina McClain Award; power forward) and Johnson (Lisa Leslie Award; center)

· The Aggies return 94% of scoring, 91% of rebounds and 94% of assists and six players that started games

· The Aggies bring back four 10+ point-per-game scorers and four McDonald's All- Americans. Texas A&M boasts the SEC's leading returning scorer (Carter) and rebounder (Jones)

· The Aggies qualified for its 14th straight NCAA Tournament—the seventh-longest streak in the nation

· Texas A&M won 20+ games for the 14th consecutive season—the sixth-longest active streak

· Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 384-159 in 16 seasons in Aggieland. He is 792-322 in his Hall of Fame career, which ranks seventh among active coaches in wins