No. 6 Texas A&M hosts No. 3 Georgia in Spring Opener

The No. 6 Texas A&M Equestrian team opens the spring slate on Saturday with an 11 a.m. meet against No. 3 Georgia at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free.

The Aggies closed out the fall with a 2-3 record (1-2 SEC) with both wins coming against ranked opponents. The Maroon & White toppled then-No. 7 TCU, 11-4, on Oct. 5 and upended then-No. 2 Georgia, 10-8, on Oct. 25.

The Horsemanship squad, who holds a team record of 4-1, is led by Katie Conklin and Ashley Davidson with four victories each. Davidson had one Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honor and also earned Horsemanship Rider of the Month in October from the National Collegiate Equestrian Association and the Southeastern Conference. Hayley Riddle also added three wins during the fall season.

Lisa Bricker posted a team-high three victories in Reining with two MOPs. Darby Gardner, Emmy-Lu Marsh and Courtney Yohey all recorded a pair of wins.

Grace Boston led the Fences team with a 4-1 record with a MOP in the Aggies’ upset at Georgia. Caroline Dance, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Rhian Murphy and Hayden Stewart also recorded two victories apiece in the fall.

In Flat, Dance posted three victories with two MOPs, while Nicole Leonard also posted three wins. Dance earned Flat Rider of the Month award from both the NCEA and the SEC.

Georgia enters the meet after finishing the fall with a 4-2 (1-2 SEC) ledger. The Aggies and Bulldogs clashed earlier this season where Texas A&M pulled off a 10-8 upset victory for their first win at Georgia in program history.

Live scoring for the meet can be found online at www.12thMan.com.

To learn more about the Aggie Equestrian team, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.