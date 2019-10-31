No. 6 Texas A&M hosts Oklahoma City in exhibition Friday

The 12th Man has its first opportunity to see the No. 6 Texas A&M women’s basketball team, hosting 2019 NAIA National Finalist Oklahoma City in an exhibition game Friday, November 1 at 6 pm. Admission to the game is free.

Fans are encouraged to contribute to Aggies CAN by bringing canned goods to the game, benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Bank and The 12th Can. Fans who donate get a coupon for free Whataburger, while supplies last. In addition, fans are advised that parking is $5 at Reed Arena for Friday’s game, which is a double-header with men’s basketball.

The Aggies, looking for their 12th straight exhibition win, enter the season after being showered with preseason praise. The Aggies were selected by the SEC’s head coaches to win the league championship, and boast three Preseason All-SEC selections—Chennedy Carter, Ciera Johnson and Kayla Wells.

Carter earned additional distinction as the SEC’s Preseason Player of the Year and was named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press. Four of the Aggies’ players were named to their respective positional award watch lists, with Carter (Lieberman Award, point guard), Wells (Miller Award, small forward), N’dea Jones (McClain Award, power forward) and Johnson (Leslie Award, center) receiving that recognition.

Texas A&M is coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, and went 26-8 in 2018-19. Texas A&M is searching for its 15th straight NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019-20.

Oklahoma City checks in at No. 3 in the preseason NAIA Division I women's basketball rankings. The Stars won their 19th Sooner Athletic Conference regular season title in 2019, posting a 33-5 overall record.

In last season's exhibition, the Aggies defeated Oklahoma City 81-40.

After this game, the Aggies begin the regular season by hosting Little Rock on Wednesday, November 5 at 7 p.m., for the Maroon Madness Tip-Off.