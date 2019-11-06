No. 6 Texas A&M hosts USA Basketball Thursday

The No. 6 Texas A&M women’s basketball team has the opportunity of a lifetime as they take on the USA National Team at Reed Arena, Thursday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network +. Tickets are available, and start at $7 for adults and $4 for youth.

The game is available on SEC Network +, which provides events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One).Describing the action on SEC Network+ will be Mike Wright (play-by-play) and Tap Bentz (analyst).

The trip to Texas is the third stop for the eight-time Gold Medal winners on their Fall Tour. The National Team defeated No. 3 Stanford and No. 7 Oregon State this week and will return to the Northwest to take on No. 1 Oregon on Saturday.

The Aggies cruised to a 67-37 win over Oklahoma City University in their first exhibition game last Friday evening behind 20-point nights from juniors Ciera Johnson and Chennedy Carter. In the season-opener on Tuesday night, Johnson rattled off a career-best 24 points and the 12th double-double of her career as the Maroon & White bested Little Rock, 78-35.

Carter earned multiple honors leading into the regular season including SEC Preseason Player of the Year and Preseason All-American by the Associated Press. Four of the Aggies’ players were named to their respective positional award watch lists, with Carter (Lieberman Award, point guard), Kayla Wells (Miller Award, small forward), N’dea Jones (McClain Award, power forward) and Johnson (Leslie Award, center) receiving that recognition.

Texas A&M is coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, and went 26-8 in 2018-19. Texas A&M is searching for its 15th straight NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019-20.

The Aggies return to the regular season following the exhibition against the National Team as Duke heads to Reed Arena for showdown on Sunday, November 10 at 3 p.m.