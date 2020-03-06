No. 7 Aggies Travel to No. 1 Auburn for Regular Season Finale

The No. 7 Texas A&M Equestrian team closes out the regular season with a road matchup against No. 1 Auburn at 11 a.m. at the Auburn University Equestrian Center.

The Aggies (5-6, 2-3 SEC) are coming off a set of successful meets last weekend after defeating No. 9 Baylor, 10-8, and South Dakota State, 13-5.

In Fences, Haley Redifer posted a 2-0 record and earned Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors in both meets. Redifer has earned MOP in the last three meets, putting herself in the Aggie record book as the leader for most consecutive MOPs in Fences history. Grace Boston also posted a perfect 2-0 record on the weekend.

Ashley Davidson, Alex Albright and Katie Conklin led the Horsemanship squad on the weekend, each posting 2-0 records. Conklin recorded MOPs in both meets.

In Reining, Darby Gardner and Lisa Bricker notched a perfect 2-0 ledger in both meets. For her effort, Gardner was named MOP against South Dakota State.

Ellie Williams and Hayden Stewart posted career highs in Flat, both with a 91. Williams earned her first career MOP against South Dakota State.

Last time out, the Tigers (12-0, 4-0 SEC) beat then-No. 3 South Carolina, 13-5, on Feb. 29. Auburn won all four events and had three riders earn MOPs. The Aggies and Tigers faced off earlier this season in College Station with Texas A&M dropping a 11-9 decision.

Live scoring of the match can be found online here.

To learn more about the Aggie Equestrian team, log onto 12thman.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.