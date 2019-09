Elizabeth See delivered big kill midway through the first set that changed the momentum of the match against No. 2 Iola (2A) Tuesday night as 7th ranked Caldwell (4A) sweep the Lady Bulldogs in three sets at Hornet Gym.

Caldwell will look to build on the victory this Friday as they travel to Madisonville to take on the Lady Mustangs.

Iola will look to rebound on Friday as they return home to host the Fairfield Lady Eagles.