No. 7 Men’s Swim & Dive Close Northeast Slate With Another Victory

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies men’s swimming & diving team was stopped short of a road trip sweep as they toppled Harvard 167.5-132.5, but fell to Duke 163–137 on Nov. 9 in the Blodgett Pool.

Five different Aggie swimmers placed first individually on the day. Shaine Casas won the 100 back and the 200 back, in addition to finishing second in the 100 fly. Adam Koster notched a first-place finish in the 50 free and a second-place finish in the 100 free. Jace Brown also touched the wall first in the 200 fly that featured a comeback in the final split of the race.

Breaststroke specialists, Benjamin Walker and Andres Puente are earning the notoriety of a one-two punch combo as they continue to find themselves at the top of their events. Walker and Puente finished first and second in the 100 breast, and then Puente occupied the first-place spot in the 200 breast, followed by Walker at second. The duo has placed in the top-two spots together seven times this season and nine times in the top-five.

On the diving boards Victor Povzner placed first in the 3-meter scoring 404.90 and second in the 1-meter with 364.35 going toe-to-toe with 2019 First Team All-American, Nathaniel Hernandez. Kurtis Mathews followed closely coming in at third in both dives scoring 384.80 in the 3-meter and 328.30 in the 1-meter.

The Maroon & White return home with a 3-2 record after adding two wins and a loss from the Boston slate.

Up Next

The Aggies host the seventh annual Art Adamson Invite beginning on Nov. 21, lasting through Nov. 23. Texas A&M hopes for a three-peat, as they won the annual meet back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.

Top Times On The Day

200 Medley Relay – Shaine Casas, Benjamin Walker, Adam Koster, Mike Thibert – 1:28.22

1000 Freestyle – Mark Schnippenkoetter – 9:31.28

200 Free – Mark Theall – 1:38.56

100 Back – Shaine Casas – 47.68 *

100 Breast – Benjamin Walker – 54.99 *

200 Fly – Jace Brown – 1:48.29 *

50 Free – Adam Koster – 20.10 *

100 Free – Adam Koster – 44.16

200 Back – Shaine Casas – 1:44.08 *

200 Breast – Andres Puente – 1:59.07 *

500 Free – Mark Schnippenkoetter – 4:33.80

100 Fly – Shaine Casas – 47.74

200 IM – Benjamin Walker – 1:50.75

400 Free Relay – Adam Koster, Mike Thibert, Clayton Bobo, Mark Theall – 2:57.64

First place finishes are marked with *

Quotes

Men’s Swimming Head Coach Jay Holmes

On the double-dual meet…

“We had two really competitive meets today against Harvard and Duke. With this being Harvard’s first meet we didn’t know exactly where they would be, but knowing their roster we knew there would be some very good races.”

On shortcomings against Duke…

“We knew going in it would be this type of meet versus Duke, where hundredths and tenths of seconds would decide the meet. It lived up to that. We won some events like that, but unfortunately for us we got out-touched in too many of them, too.”

On Jace Brown’s highlight race…

“The swim of the meet for us was Jace Brown winning the 200 Fly. He turned in 4th place at the 175. His last 25 was pure ‘want-to’ working that last underwater the way he did.”