No. 7 Men’s Swim & Dive coasts past Boston University

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies men’s swimming & diving team claimed first place in nine of 11 events as it took the first meet of their northeast road trip, beating Boston University 113-81 Thursday evening at the Aquatic Center on BU’s campus.

Seven different Aggies placed first in individual events, which featured some new faces in the Maroon & White’s win column. Jace Brown secured his first individual win in college competition with a time of 46.25 in the 100 free. Felipe Rizzo, Clayton Bobo and Jake Gibbons all notched their first individual first-place finishes on the season. Other Aggies that collected solo wins for A&M would be Adam Koster, Shaine Casas, and Benjamin Walker.

Maroon & White swimmers had the quickest time in every event, but after the Aggies were out of the Terriers’ reach on the leaderboard, A&M swimmers were all disqualified in the last two events.

Diving did not compete in today’s dual meet, but will take the boards come Saturday.

Up Next

The Aggies swing by Cambridge, Massachusetts to take on Harvard and Duke in a double-dual meet starting on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. in the Blodgett Pool.

Top Times On The Day

400 Medley Relay – Ethan Gogulski, Jacob Schababerle, Adam Koster, Sean Morey - 3:26.42 *

1000 Freestyle – Felipe Rizzo - 9:26.00 *

200 Free – Adam Koster - 1:40.24 *

100 Back – Shaine Casas - 48.04 *

50 Free – Clayton Bobo – 21.02 *

400 IM – Benjamin Walker – 3:55.34 *

200 Fly – Shaine Casas – 1:48.16 *

100 Free – Jace Brown – 46.25 *

200 Back – Jake Gibbons – 1:52.40 *

500 Free – Benjamin Walker – 4:37.52 *

200 Breast – Shaine Casas – 2:06.31

400 Free Relay – Andres Puente, Mark Theall, Peter Simmons, Alberto Gomez – 3:06.95

First place finishes are marked with *

Quotes

Men’s Swimming Head Coach Jay Holmes

On the men’s performance today…

“Today was good for us, because we got to work on some events that we don’t get to race often enough. For example Adam Koster in the 200 Free, Shaine [Casas] in the 200 Fly, and Benjamin [Walker] in the 400 IM are all places that we need more work on.”