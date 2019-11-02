No. 7 Men’s Swimming & Diving Unable to Get By No. 2 Texas

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies men's swimming & diving team fell to the No. 2 Texas Longhorns at the Rec Center Natatorium Friday night. Texas came away with the victory, with a final score of 181-111.

Shaine Casas led the way for the Maroon & White and finished in the top three multiple times Friday. Casas placed first in the 200 Backstroke with a time of 1:43.36, as well as the 100 Butterfly, logging a time of 47.34. Benjamin Walker also performed well for the Aggies, earning a second-place finish in the 100 Breaststroke. Adam Koster and Mike Thibert earned top-three finishes in the 50 Free.

In Friday night's diving events, the Aggies posted another solid performance. Kurtis Mathews led the way for A&M in the 1-Meter dive, posting a score of 361.80 and earning a second-place finish, while Victor Povzner recorded a score of 316.50 and placed third. Matthews also placed third in the 3-Meter dive (387.01).

The Aggies return to action when they travel to the Bay State of Massachusetts on Thursday, November 7th to take on the Boston University Terriers in the first of two meets up north.

Quotes

Men's Swimming Head Coach Jay Holmes

"The crazy thing about this meet is that we swam pretty well in places. We would beat almost any other team out there; we just didn't match up with Texas tonight. A lot of it is just getting our legs back under us, and that's just going to come later in the season for us."

Head Diving Coach Jay Lerew

"The results weren't all that bad tonight with our diving. Kurtis [Mathews] had the last event in the bag and the door was wide open. Unfortunately, he missed his dive so we came out losing by a one-point margin. We just have to keep working. We've learned our new dives and our more difficult dives, and the team proved that they can execute under pressure today."