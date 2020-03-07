No. 7 Texas A&M Falls in Tough Battle at No. 1 Auburn, 10-9

The No. 8 Texas A&M Equestrian team fell to No. 1 Auburn, 10-9, on Saturday at the Auburn University Equestrian Center.

“I could not be more proud of this group,” head coach Tana McKay said. “They rode smart and left it all in the arena. We will be able to build off of this as we prepare for the SEC Championship in a few weeks.”

In Horsemanship, Katie Conklin notched her third consecutive win, posting a 72 to better Kara Kaufmann’s 71.5. Hayley Riddle earned the final potential point, edging out Deanna Green, 76.5-76, and earned Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors to end Horsemanship in a 2-2 tie.

Hayden Stewart, Haley Redifer and Grace Boston all registered a point to help the Aggies take Fences, 3-2. Stewart recorded a season high as she toppled Meghan Knapic, 87-84. Redifer extended her school record after earning her fourth consecutive MOP in the event, outscoring Ava Stearns by 15, 86-71. Grace Boston followed suit by beating Taylor St. Jacques, 77-72.

In Reining, Darby Gardner logged a 71.5 to best Taylor Searles 70.5. Lisa Bricker knocked off Deanna Green, 71-70.5, before Courtney Yohey topped Jen Kasper, 68.5-65.

Hayden Stewart scored the lone point in Flat, defeating Paige Matthies, 83-75.

The Aggies travel to the SEC Championship to face off against South Carolina on March 27.

