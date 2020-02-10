No. 7 Texas A&M Tennis challenges No. 2 Ohio State

The No. 7 Texas A&M men's tennis team (4-0) travels to No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) to take on the Buckeyes at the Varsity Indoor Tennis Center at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The top-10 showdown is the final warm up for both teams before this weekend’s ITA Indoor Team Championships in Madison, Wisc.

“The guys have been working extremely hard in preparation for this week," Texas A&M men's tennis head coach Steve Denton said. "We are always excited to tee it up against one of the toughest and best teams on our schedule in Ohio State. We will need to be in top form and prepared for a big fight tomorrow against one of the best teams in the nation. Both teams love this rivalry as our head to head record reflects and both teams always get better as a result."

The Maroon & White opened the season by sweeping the ITA Kickoff at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center before winning a pair of indoor matchups away from home at the beginning of February. The Aggies secured 6-1 victories over a feisty Tulsa squad on the road and Texas Tech in Dallas at the SMU Tennis Complex.

A season ago, Texas A&M defeated then-No. 1 Ohio State 4-3 in front of a rambunctious crowd at the Mitchell Tennis Center. Barnaby Smith clinched the victory on court four with a straight-set win over No. 69 Martin Joyce. Joining Smith in the win column were Noah Schachter, Hady Habib and Valentin Vacherot.

The two schools have split the last 12 meetings over the last nine seasons as neither team has earned more than two consecutive wins in the series in that span. In addition to the triumph over the No. 1 ranked team last year the Aggies claimed a historic win over Ohio State to send the Aggies to the national quarterfinals of the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies enlist a trio of ranked singles student-athletes, highlighted by No. 3 Vacherot. Vacherot entered the spring season following one of the most impressive fall campaigns by an Aggie in program history, advancing to at least the semifinals at the ITA All-American, ITA Texas Regional and the ITA National Fall Championships. Joining Vacherot in the rankings are No. 14 Hady Habib and No. 34 Carlos Aguilar.

