No. 7 Texas A&M falls at ITA Indoors to No. 13 Michigan

The No. 7 Texas A&M men's tennis team (4-2) dropped the opening match of the ITA Indoor Team Championships to No. 13 Michigan (9-1), 4-3, on Friday. The ITA Indoors are scheduled to run thru Monday and are hosted by the University of Wisconsin at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

“Today was a very tough match for us," Texas A&M men's tennis head coach Steve Denton said. "I thought the doubles was key for us, late in sets at one and three we ended up losing serve and we have to do a better job of holding serve there. In the singles matches we had good energy and we put ourselves in position to win but we just weren’t able to win those key points to put them away. When you give good teams extra chances they are going to take advantage of that."

The Maroon & White dropped the doubles point to open the match, but A&M’s Valentin Vacherot and Noah Schachter earned a top-50 win over No. 42 Ondrej Styler and Connor Johnson on court two.

Schachter continued his impressive play as he grabbed a 6-2, 6-2 win on court four over Johnston to even the team score at one-all. The Wolverines reclaimed the lead, 2-1, as Nick Beaty topped A&M’s Stefan Storch in straight sets on court five and then took the 3-1 advantage as No. 48 Andrew Fenty bested A&M’s Hady Habib, ranked No. 14, on court one.

The Aggies evened the team score with wins on courts three and six. On court three, No. 3 Vacherot tackled Mattias Siimar, 6-4, 6-3, to win his fifth straight match. Guido Marson claimed his fifth straight win as he defeated Harrison Brown, 6-3, 6-3, on court six.

Michigan claimed the final point of the day as A&M’s Carlos Aguilar, ranked 34th, dropped a highly contested third set on court two against No. 43 Styler.

The Aggies are back in action against No. 16 UCLA Saturday at 9 a.m. in the first round of the consolation bracket.

Tennis Match Results

Michigan vs Texas A&M

2/14/2020 at Madison, Wisc.

(Nielsen Tennis Stadium)

#13 Michigan 4, #7 Texas A&M 3

Singles competition

1. #48 Andrew Fenty (MICH) def. #14 Hady Habib (TAMU) 6-3, 6-2

2. #43 Ondrej Styler (MICH) def. #34 Juan Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

3. #3 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. Mattias Siimar (MICH) 6-4, 6-3

4. Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Connor Johnston (MICH) 6-2, 6-2

5. Nick Beaty (MICH) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

6. Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Harrison Brown (MICH) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. #4 Andrew Fenty/Kristofer Siimar (MICH) def. Juan Carlos Aguilar/Barnaby Smith (TAMU) 7-6 (7-5)

2. Valentin Vacherot/Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. #42 Ondrej Styler/Connor Johnston (MICH) 6-3

3. Harrison Brown/Nick Beaty (MICH) def. Pierce Rollins/Stefan Storch (TAMU) 7-5

Match Notes:

Michigan 9-1; National ranking #13

Texas A&M 4-2; National ranking #7

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (4,5,1,3,6,2)