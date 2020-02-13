No. 7 Texas A&M opens ITA Indoors against No. 13 Michigan

The No. 7 Texas A&M men's tennis team (4-1) opens up competition at the ITA Indoor Team Championships against No. 13 Michigan (8-1) Friday at 9 a.m. The ITA Indoors are scheduled to run daily thru Monday and are hosted by the University of Wisconsin at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

“We are very excited to play Michigan and to play at the ITA Indoors," Texas A&M men's tennis head coach Steve Denton said. "Michigan is a big time program with a lot of very good players that bring the energy. I know our team is going to compete hard and the team that brings their A-game will prevail."

The 45th annual ITA Division I National Men’s Team Indoor Championship Presented by Oracle showcases sixteen of the top men’s Division I teams in the four-day tournament to crown an indoor national champion.

The Maroon & White are looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the spring after falling 4-1 to No. 2 Ohio State on Tuesday in Columbus. Valentin Vacherot earned the only point of the day for the Aggies as he moved with five victories of A&M’s career top-10 list. The senior has claimed 61 career single dual victories as he looks to climb past Scottie Phillips (66 wins, 1990-93) for 10th all-time.

The winner of Friday’s match will take on the winner of No. 4 Texas and No. 16 UCLA on Saturday at 9 a.m. The losers of Friday’s match will meet up in the consolation bracket.

The Aggies enlist a trio of ranked singles student-athletes, highlighted by No. 3 Vacherot. Vacherot entered the spring season following one of the most impressive fall campaigns by an Aggie in program history, advancing to at least the semifinals at the ITA All-American, ITA Texas Regional and the ITA National Fall Championships. Joining Vacherot in the rankings are No. 14 Hady Habib and No. 34 Carlos Aguilar.

