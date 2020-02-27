No. 8 Aggies close out home slate against No. 9 Baylor, South Dakota State

The No. 8 Texas A&M Equestrian team hosts No. 9 Baylor and South Dakota State on Friday and Saturday in its final homestand of the 2019-20 season.

Friday’s meet against Baylor begins at 9 a.m. and Saturday’s meet versus South Dakota State is slated to begin at 11 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

Following the conclusion of Saturday’s meet, the Aggies will honor its 10 seniors: Samantha Beiter, Anna Billings, Lauren Rachuba, Ellie Williams, Ashley Davidson, Julie Hill, Alex Marlow, Darby Gardner, Ann Elizabeth Tebow and Courtney Yohey.

The Maroon & White (3-6, 2-3 SEC) look to bounce back after dropping a 10-7 decision at No. 2 Oklahoma State on Feb. 22. Against the Cowgirls, Haley Redifer (Fences) and Hayden Stewart (Flat) helped the Aggies capture Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors in Jumping Seat, while Cameron Crenwelge recorded her second consecutive MOP in Horsemanship. Redifer’s score of 87 marked a new season-high.

The Bears (4-6, 2-3 Big 12) are coming off an 11-8 victory over then-No. 4 Fresno State on Saturday. Baylor earned three MOPs as they won three of the four events against the Bulldogs.

South Dakota State, who will face off against Baylor at 1:30 p.m. on Friday before Saturday’s meet against the Aggies, enter the weekend with a 0-7 (0-3 ECAC) ledger.

Saturday’s matchup is the 21st all-time meeting against Baylor with Texas A&M leading the series 13-7. The Aggies have won four of their last five against the Bears. Texas A&M has won all six previous matchups against South Dakota State.