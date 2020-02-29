No. 8 Texas A&M defeats South Dakota State, 13-5

The No. 8 Texas A&M Equestrian team defeated South Dakota State, 13-5, Saturday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

“I am really proud of the girls,” head coach Tana McKay said. “I felt like as a whole, they had their heads on. They did a good job of staying focused and getting their jobs done behind the scenes and getting the horses ready. A couple bobbles today, but nothing that is not fixable. We got our work cut out for us as we head into a tough completion at Auburn, but we are ready to take it on.”

In the day’s first event, Fences, Haley Redifer tallied the first point for the Aggies by way of an 86 to better Rachel Darby’s 79. For her efforts, Redifer earned her third consecutive Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honor. Caroline Passarelli recorded her first career win, beating Samantha Hunsecker, 82-78. Caroline Dance edged out Hayley Kastrup, 87-84, while Grace Boston registered an 82 to top Claire Garduno’s 79, to give the Fences squad a 4-1 victory.

The Aggies (5-6, 2-3 SEC) took an 8-2 lead into the half after winning Horsemanship, 4-1. Katie Conklin earned her second consecutive MOP, with a 75.5 to topple Kodi O’Boyle’s 73.5. Alex Marlow knocked off Rylee Streit, 74-71.5, before Alex Albright trounced Jadydn Taylor, 74.5-72. Ashley Davidson concluded the event, posting a 73.5 to better Emily Boeke’s 71.5.

In Flat, Ellie Williams and Hayden Stewart recorded career highs, both notching a 91. Their point total of 91 is the highest by an Aggie this season. Williams also earned her first career MOP. Caroline Dance matched her career of 90 to beat Claire Garduno’s 78.

Darby Gardner was named MOP after her 74.5-72 win over Rylee Streit. Gardner’s score of 74.5 is a career high and the most by an Aggie this season. To conclude the meet, Lisa Bricker defeated Isabelle Riggs, 73.5-71.5.

The Aggies return to action March 7 at No. 1 Auburn. The meet is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.